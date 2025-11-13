Zurich Retail Protection launches learning hub to support advisers

Zurich Retail Protection is proud to announce the launch of the Zurich Learning Hub – an on-demand learning platform designed exclusively for advisers. Since the launch of the platform a fortnight ago, Zurich has seen almost 1000 registrations from advisers and protection professionals and rising daily.

By connecting with advisers in multiple ways, the Zurich Learning Hub supports more targeted sales activity, increases new business volumes, and streamlines operational processes within distribution. In turn, this drives adviser success and operational efficiency.

The Zurich Learning Hub was built in response to adviser feedback that learning needed to fit around their busy workloads. The platform enables advisers to learn at their own pace and on their own terms, by choosing the most important topics for them in the format that suits them – whether that’s bite-sized videos, live events, or reading materials.

What’s on the Zurich Learning Hub?

This hub provides instant access to market-leading content, practical insights, and interactive experiences, helping advisers deepen their knowledge of Zurich’s Protection Proposition and drive new business growth.

Short videos: Quick and focused learning for busy schedules.

Quick and focused learning for busy schedules. Expert advice: Access to insights from industry leaders and Zurich specialists.

Access to insights from industry leaders and Zurich specialists. Interactive sessions: Boost knowledge through engaging webinars.

Boost knowledge through engaging webinars. On-demand resources: Access content whenever and wherever.

Access content whenever and wherever. CPD minutes: Track learning and collect minutes towards the 35-hour annual target.

On Wednesday 12th November, Zurich Learning Hub published its first live event discussing the future of the protection industry and expectations for the market, as well as how technological changes can impact advisers and administrative personnel.

Louise Colley, Retail Protection Director at Zurich UK, comments: “We’re really proud of what we’ve delivered with the Zurich Learning Hub – it’s an innovative platform designed to empower advisers to grow, learn and succeed. As both sector and industry experts, we want to offer advisers learning opportunities that are flexible and on-demand – we believe this is key to helping advisers thrive in today’s fast-moving market. Not only can advisers access training and webinars, but there is also support through the resources and tools we have on offer, such as our newly launched Risk Reality calculator, which brings alive the importance of why someone might need protection.”