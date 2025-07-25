1 in 3 financial advisers believe they could take on 20+ more clients if their systems were fully integrated

FE fundinfo, the leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, has revealed nearly a third of financial advisers believe they could serve 20 or more additional clients if their systems were fully integrated.

Many advisors are spending significant periods of time on manual tasks and administrative processes, diverting valuable time away from revenue-driving activities such as building client relationships and delivering tailored guidance.

FE fundinfo’s research found:

· 61% spend over 20% of client meetings collecting or updating data, equating to around 12 minutes lost in a typical hour-long meeting

· 29% spend more than 40% of their client meeting time on this admin, while just 5% have eliminated it entirely

Despite the awareness of its benefits, with 91% of advisers viewing technology as a business opportunity, many are facing significant barriers to adopting a unified tech stack. A lack of integration between different solutions (60%), the cost of implementation (54%), and difficulties finding the right software to fit existing tech stacks (52%) were all cited.

Yet the upside for advisers who modernise is equally striking. 67% of advisers say more than 10% of their firm’s costs are due to inefficient technology and manual processes.

Those who adopt integrated systems and AI to tackle manual processes can unlock huge cost savings while refocusing on higher-value work.

Jodie Gallagher, Head of UK IFA Products at FE fundinfo, commented: “It is clear that advisers recognise the enormous potential of technology to drive growth, enhance client experiences and increase operational efficiency. Yet many are still battling outdated, fragmented systems that strain valuable time and capacity. The challenge now is for firms to look beyond short-term fixes and start building comprehensive technological strategies.

Many in the industry are already seeing the benefits of integrated solutions. FE fundinfo’s recent integration of FE CashCalc and FE Analytics has led to a 55% efficiency gain in core workflows on Nexus for Financial Advisers, giving advisers more time to focus on meaningful client relationships.

Whether it’s integrating tools like cashflow planning and portfolio analysis to provide more joined-up, tailored advice, or streamlining data flows to cut down on manual admin, financial advisers who adapt their digital capabilities will be far better placed to meet the needs of clients and navigate an evolving market with confidence.”

You can find the full report here: https://www.fefundinfo.com/landing-pages/adv/financial-advisers-annual-survey-report-2025#anchor