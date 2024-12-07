2 in 3 men avoid asking for help – health crisis revealed

Rising health and societal concerns and insufficient workplace support are leaving UK men struggling as cost-of-living pressures mount.

International wellbeing provider Westfield Health’s report highlights the urgent challenges men are facing in the UK.

The findings reveal a troubling rise in mental and physical health struggles among men, exacerbated by financial stress and gaps in employer-provided support.

This week, Wes Streeting publicly committed to a “Men’s Health Strategy” following the release of the Government’s ‘Get Britain Working’ plan. Westfield Health’s report findings now emphasise the critical need to address the unique challenges that men face.

Over 1 in 4 men (25.8%) report a decline in their mental health over the past year, with more than two-fifths (41.4%) stating that these challenges have negatively impacted their productivity at work.

Financial worries top the list of stressors for men (44.2%), followed by workplace stress (35.6%) and anxiety about the future (32.6%).

Burnout is also predominant, with nearly a quarter (24.2%) of men feeling its impact on their mental health. Additionally, over 1 in 10 (11.3%) are dealing with physical health issues that further strain their wellbeing.

Despite these struggles, 66.8% of men have not sought help for their mental health in the past year. Of those who have, men are more likely to consult their GP (17%) than turn to family or friends (8.4%).

Dave Capper, CEO of Westfield Health, shares his opinion on the government’s recent actions:

“While we welcome the decision to help more people back to work with increased mental health support and NHS funding, we are wary that without a more robust system for rehabilitation and a real commitment from workplaces to prioritise employee health, these new measures could fail to tackle the root cause.”

“It must be recognised that employers have a crucial role to play here, by fostering wellbeing-first work environments and offering support that’s tailored to their workers’ health needs. Research shows that a wellbeing culture helps people to thrive at work — leading to happier, healthier, and more productive teams.”

The future of the country is causing significant anxiety

Rising costs are severely impacting men’s mental health, with 68.6% worried about the cost of living and over half (50.9%) citing high interest rates as a significant concern.

Looking ahead, nearly 36% of men are worried about a potential recession, and 30.8% fear the NHS may not be there when they need it.

Businesses are falling short with wellbeing support

Despite the growing need for support, over 1 in 4 (27%) employees report no access to wellbeing support at work, and where resources are available, they are often underutilised. Shockingly, over half of male employees with access to wellbeing programs have never used them.

“Men’s health is in crisis, and employers must take proactive steps to address the growing needs of their workforce,” says Vicky Walker, Group Director of People at Westfield Health. “The data shows that while some support is available, it’s often underutilised or doesn’t fully align with what men value most. Clear communication and better alignment of benefits to men’s needs can make a world of difference.”

For UK businesses, investing in men’s health is not just about compassion—it’s also good for the bottom line. A third (33.3%) of men took time off in 2023 due to mental health issues, and 56.6% took days off for physical illness.

Without proper interventions, absenteeism and reduced productivity could have significant financial consequences.

What do men actually want from workplace support?

“Offering tailored benefits like private healthcare, health check-ups, and flexible working hours can help employers foster a healthier, more engaged male workforce,” says Walker.

The top ten benefits men value from employers highlight the importance of a tailored strategy. These include:

Access to private healthcare (39.9%) 24/7 GP service (24.2%) Health check-ups (22.1%) Access to a gym (18.6%) Mental health days (18.4%) Health cash plan (17.6%) Access to counselling (17.1%) Mental health first aiders (12.8%) Flexibility to manage their health (12.5%) Access to other mental health support (11.7%)

Businesses must act decisively to bridge the gap in support. Collecting regular employee feedback, tailoring benefits, and promoting available resources are essential to ensuring men’s health is a workplace priority.

“The cost of inaction—both financial and human—will only increase if we fail to address these issues,” Walker warns. “By empowering men to take charge of their health, employers can create a resilient and productive workforce.”

To find out more about employee health and the impact of absence, visit https://www.westfieldhealth.com/blog/the-impact-of-absence-businesses-lose-19-5bn-per-year-to-poor-health