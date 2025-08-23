2 in 5 Brits have used AI for personal finance advice

2 in 5 Brits (40%) have used a generative AI tool such as ChatGPT or Gemini for personal finance advice, according to research by personal finance comparison site Finder. That’s an estimated 21.3 million people in the UK.

A quarter of Brits (25%) haven’t used it yet but are considering doing so, meaning around two-thirds of Brits (65%) have either done it already or are open to the idea. However, more than a third of Brits (35%) are still opposed to using AI in this way.

Budgeting is the most popular use for AI in personal finance

1 in 5 (19%) UK adults have used AI to make a personal budget, while another third (31%) would consider using it for this purpose, making it the most common finance-related reason for using AI tools.

Side hustles were another popular area of advice – 18% of Brits have used AI tools to get tips on managing on starting a side hustle, whether that’s selling items online, freelancing, tutoring or something else.

Brits have also been turning to AI for help with understanding their credit score, and tips on how to improve it, with 17% doing so. Close behind is help and advice with savings, which just under 17% of Brits also used AI tools for.

16% of Brits have also used it for stocks and shares tips, and 15% of Brits have used it for advice on cryptocurrency, which could raise concerns about its reliability for big financial decisions.

George Sweeney DipFA, personal finance and investing expert at Finder, said:

“The fact that so many people are turning to AI for financial advice isn’t surprising and only further highlights the importance of bridging the financial advice gap, an area the FCA is currently looking closely at. In the interim, AI is helping millions of Brits manage their everyday affairs and this extends to money matters. It’s a great tool for budgeting and quickly getting savings tips, but should we be trusting it with potentially life-altering decisions?

it is slightly concerning to see that 2 in 5 Brits are turning to US-built LLMs designed to serve the masses and not provide tailored advice. This may ring alarm bells if these people are new to money management and are diving into areas like investing without, say, clearing debts first. Or, if they haven’t taken the time to gain a proper understanding of their own goals and risk tolerance.

Don’t take ChatGPT tips as sacrosanct – combine it with your own research and compare your options or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any important, long-term decisions with your money.”

Methodology:

Finder commissioned Censuswide between 26 and 30 June 2025 to carry out a nationally representative survey of adults aged 18+. A total of 2,000 people were questioned throughout Great Britain, with representative quotas for gender, age and region