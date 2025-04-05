38% of gold purchases are made by consumers aged 27-42

Gold Bank, a leading buyer and seller of gold in the UK, has reported that customers aged 27-42 accounted for 38% of all gold purchases made from the company over a 12-month period, February 2024 to February 2025.

This latest data, direct from Gold Bank London, covers all sales – online and in person at the retailer’s three branches in West London, East London, and Bradford. The popularity of goldpurchases has increased among this age group by 25% since 2020. The average increase across all other age groups is 17%.

Relating to the type of gold items sold by Gold Bank London, it is mainly purchases of gold bars by customers looking to invest, and the buying of collectables, coins and gifts by individuals for keepsake purposes.

The typical price increase, over the last year, in relation to the gold bars and coins that Gold Bank London sells is approximately 32%. The majority of purchases are made for long term investment purposes, particularly when buyers opt for larger gold bars – smaller bars usually being bought as gift items.

Many first-time investors are now turning to gold, and Gold Bank London offers to buy back any gold, at any time after purchase, in any condition. Gold Bank London will also buy scrap gold and jewellery from individuals, even if they have not been customers previously.

Over 95% of the gold sold by Gold Bank London is exclusive to the gold supplier and manufacturer, with the Phoenix Collection gold bars currently the most popular product range, all produced in London at a dedicated facility.

Gold Bank London’s Founder and Managing Director, Faisel Ali, said, “Over the past year, goldprices have continued to soar, but this has only highlighted to the buying public that investing in gold is a no brainer when considering what the future value of their purchases could be. It appears that our customers aged 27-42 are becoming the savviest investors.

“We have over 133,000 members as part of our exclusive membership programme, totalling over £29 million in investments. Anyone can become a member, collecting points for sales and purchases of gold to unlock rewards. We offer the lowest premiums and our buy back guarantee.”

To find out more about Gold Bank, visit goldbank.co.uk.