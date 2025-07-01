50% of landlords plan to expand their portfolios in the next one to two years – Coventry for Intermediaries

New research by Coventry for intermediaries reveals that 72% of limited company BTL landlords entered the market in the past five years with nearly a third (30%) entering for the first time. This growth is expected to continue, with 50% of landlords planning to expand their portfolios in the next couple of years.

Recent changes to tax policy and new regulations, such as the Renters Reform Bill and Capital Gains Tax, have accelerated this shift. For 41% of landlords surveyed, tax efficiency was the main reason for incorporating, as they seek more structured and tax-efficient approaches to portfolio management.

Coventry’s latest report, The broker’s guide to limited company BTL mortgages ,reveals brokers are experiencing the shift, with 90% of brokers advising on limited company BTL mortgages in the past three years – a sharp increase from a quarter advising on them a decade ago.

Despite this, our research shows only 35% of landlords arranged their most recent limited company BTL mortgage through a broker, leaving a significant share of landlords who may not be receiving professional advice. This represents a clear opportunity for brokers to guide clients through complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable portfolio growth.

By helping landlords understand structural options and tax considerations, brokers can play a critical role in navigating incorporation and delivering long-term value.

Other key insights from the research include;

· 47% of landlords with 4+ properties have incorporated in the last five years, compared to 30% of smaller landlords (owning 1–3 properties)

· 33% of landlords view understanding legal and tax implications as a key barrier to incorporating

· 45% of landlords went direct to a mortgage provider for their most recent property purchased through their limited company

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry for intermediaries said:

“Landlords are looking for more than just the best rate – they want sound, strategic advice to help them grow professionally and navigate the complexity of limited company BTL. That’s a golden opportunity for brokers to deepen relationships and offer real value.

“Our research shows a clear shift toward professionalisation, with landlords making more structured, long-term decisions. This creates the opportunity for brokers to widen their client base to new property investors and support landlords on their limited company BTL journeys.”

Sarah Brown, Senior Mortgage Proposition Manager at Coventry for intermediaries commented:

“More landlords are moving over to limited company BTL, so they’re asking tougher questions about tax planning, structure and long-term planning. We’ve listened closely to what brokers are telling us and built our limited company BTL proposition around that. By combining simplicity, service, and expertise we’re helping brokers deliver better outcomes – and grow their business along the way.”

Coventry’s latest report, The broker’s guide to limited company BTL mortgages ,is available now.

You can find more information on Coventry’s Limited Company BTL range here.