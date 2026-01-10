59% of Brits now use AI for health self-diagnosis, but is it helping?

Almost 2 in 3 (59%) Brits are now using AI to self-diagnose. And 1 in 10 (11%) claim using AI to self-diagnose helped improve their condition. That’s according to new research from Confused.com life insurance.

The average waiting time for a GP appointment in the UK is currently 19 days, yet searches for “what is my illness?” (85%), “what are the symptoms for” (33%) and “side effects” (22%) have all increased since January 2025.

The research found that people are turning to tools like ChatGPT to expand their health knowledge and self-diagnose, and it highlights their top queries and whether the responses helped.

What health-related queries are Brits searching for with AI?

Symptom checks top the list, with almost two-thirds (63%) of people in the UK using AI to search for any physical or mental effects they are feeling. Side effects (50%) follow, with many people (38%) also researching wellbeing techniques in diet and fitness, as well as treatment options (30%) such as medication and surgery. 1 in 5(20%) are also seeking out mental health support in the form of therapy and coping strategies.

AI Health Query Percentage Symptom checks 63% Side effects of medication or conditions 50% Lifestyle and wellbeing (diet, fitness, stress management, etc.) 38% Treatment options (medication, physical therapy, surgery, etc.) 30% Mental health support (therapy, CBT, coping strategies, etc.) 20%

Interestingly, more than a third (35%) of people aged 65 and over are using AI for self-diagnosis, with the vast majority (54%) checking their symptoms. Although some of the older generation are self-diagnosing online, 18-24-year-olds heavily rely on the technology, with more than three-quarters (85%) of that age group regularly searching.

Does an AI diagnosis actually help improve a health condition?

Overall, more than 1 in 10 (11%) claimed using AI helped their health situation “a great deal,” with more than 2 in 5 (41%) claiming it helped “somewhat.” This indicates that, for the majority of people, AI has had a positive influence on their health, hopefully encouraging them to visit a GP for a formal diagnosis. Only around 1 in 10 (9%) said it didn’t help them at all, again signalling that those who haven’t found AI to be useful are in the minority.

Other insights include that three-quarters (75%) of non-binary people or those with an alternative identity claimed the diagnosis helped “a great deal,” compared to almost 1 in 10 (9%) women and more than 1 in 10 (13%) men.

What are the advantages of using AI for self-diagnosis?

Almost a half (42%) claim that using AI is quicker than waiting for a doctor’s appointment. In fact, half (50%) of 25-34-year-olds and more than half (51%) of 35-44-year-olds don’t like to take any risks with timings. They believe self-diagnosis online is a faster way to respond than waiting for a doctor.

1 in 5 (20%) also have their family’s wellbeing in mind, researching online to determine how they can best support any loved ones’ health issues. This opinion was most strongly held by the 35-44 age group, where it is held by almost a third (30%) of people.

Interestingly, almost a quarter (24%) feel more comfortable not having to speak face to face with a health professional, especially those aged 18-24, where this number rose to almost two-fifths (39%).

Meanwhile, almost 1 in 5 (17%) are seeking alternative medical advice and solutions, with 25-34-year-olds seeking it out more than any other age group at over a quarter (27%).

Advantages Percentage It could be a lot quicker than waiting for a doctor’s appointment. 42% It could give an understanding of future health conditions to be cautious of in the future, allowing someone to take preventative measures now. 27% Feeling more comfortable not having to speak face-to-face with a health professional. 24% It could save money on private healthcare. 20% It could give peace of mind that you would be able to support your family’s health and wellness in the future. 20% It could give alternative medical advice outside of the norm, as the recommended professional advice didn’t work. 17%

Tom Vaughan, life insurance expert at Confused.com, comments, “Advances in AI technology have created a new way for people to approach healthcare and self-diagnosis. More individuals are taking steps to support their own and their family’s wellbeing, getting ahead of health concerns and addressing situations as quickly as possible.

“While AI can be useful for initial research and gaining an understanding of a condition, it’s clear that for the ultimate peace of mind people should consult a GP or pharmacist. GPs and other medical professionals are the only people who can accurately diagnose conditions, some of which may worsen or become long-term illnesses without the proper treatment.

“For further health reassurance, applying for a life insurance policy can help safeguard families in case any health issues do occur. Critical illness and varied cover options can ensure people are supported in situations where conditions progress or require major treatment, easing stress during what can be an overwhelming time.

“Some providers even offer virtual GPs as part of their life insurance offerings, giving policyholders access to a doctor whenever they need one via video or phone calls. Whilst they may not always be able to issue a diagnosis, they can help with prescriptions and referrals, giving you an efficient and convenient way of having a potential problem investigated quickly.”