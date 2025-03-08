IWD 2025: A seat at the global table – lessons in leadership, visibility, and overcoming bias 

Written by Rebecca Perry, Managing Director, GTM Strategy & Operations – Privacy & Data Governance Solutions, Exterro

The Unexpected Path to Global Leadership

If someone had told me at the start of my career that I would one day be leading global teams in privacy, data governance, and compliance, working with professionals across North America, Europe, South Asia, and the Middle East, I would have been both excited and intimidated.

I never planned on becoming a global leader. What I did plan on was doing meaningful work, helping organizations manage data risk, and building strong relationships across industries. Over time, as I grew in my expertise and took on more responsibility, opportunities to lead on a larger scale presented themselves. Some of these opportunities I actively sought, while others required me to push past my own doubts and step into roles before I felt ‘ready.’

The truth is, most women I’ve mentored over the years feel that same hesitation when it comes to leadership. We want to feel 100% prepared before we take a leap. But global leadership isn’t about waiting until you have all the answers—it’s about learning on the go, adapting, and proving to yourself (and others) that you belong.

I’ve learned a lot from leading diverse, cross-border teams in one of the most complex and ever-evolving industries. But more importantly, I’ve learned how to overcome self-doubt, navigate gender bias, and make my leadership style work in environments where I was sometimes the only woman at the table.

If you’re an aspiring woman leader—or someone currently struggling to find your place in leadership—this is for you.

The Visibility Trap: Why Hard Work Alone Won’t Get You There

One of the biggest lessons I had to learn the hard way is this: Being good at your job isn’t enough to get you noticed.

For years, I believed that if I delivered strong results, met deadlines, and consistently outperformed expectations, leadership opportunities would naturally come my way. But time and time again, I saw male colleagues move into leadership roles faster—not necessarily because they were more qualified, but because they were better at making their work visible.

So, I had to adjust my approach. I started speaking up in meetings, even when I wasn’t sure if I had the perfect answer, taking ownership of high-impact projects that gave me visibility across departments and geographies, building relationships with senior leaders and making sure they knew my contributions.

Many women hesitate to advocate for themselves because we’re taught that self-promotion feels ‘boastful.’ But here’s the reality: If you don’t make your work known, someone else will take credit for it.

I tell women all the time: Visibility is not about ego—it’s about making sure the right people recognize the value you bring.

Ask yourself:

Are you actively contributing in leadership discussions, or are you waiting to be called on?

Do decision-makers know what you bring to the table?

Are you taking credit for your accomplishments, or are you downplaying them?

If you’re struggling to move up, the issue might not be your skillset—it might be your visibility.

Managing Across Borders: Adapting Without Losing Yourself

One of the biggest shifts in my career happened when I started leading teams across multiple regions. What I quickly learned is that leadership is not one-size-fits-all.

In Europe, decision-making is highly collaborative, and consensus is valued. In South Asia, leadership often follows a hierarchical structure, and employees look for clear direction. In the Middle East, trust and relationships drive business success, and patience is required to build meaningful connections.

At first, I tried to adjust my leadership style entirely based on the region I was working in. But then I realized that adapting doesn’t mean losing who you are as a leader—it means understanding cultural nuances while staying authentic.

What helped me succeed in global leadership was listening first, leading second. Before assuming I knew how to manage a team in a different region, I took the time to understand their expectations, motivations, and cultural context. Blending leadership styles. I found ways to incorporate regional expectations while maintaining my leadership approach. If a culture values hierarchy, I made sure to provide clear guidance, but I also encouraged open dialogue and innovation. Building trust remotely. Leading global teams means you won’t always be in the same office—or even the same time zone. I had to get comfortable leading through virtual relationships, ensuring my team members felt supported, even from across the world.

For any woman stepping into a global role, my advice is: Be adaptable, but don’t lose yourself. The best global leaders don’t erase differences—they leverage them.

Gender Bias is Real—Here’s How You Tackle It

Despite progress, women in leadership still face biases—whether explicit or subtle.

I’ve been in meetings where I was interrupted mid-sentence, only to have a male colleague repeat my point minutes later and receive praise. I’ve worked on projects where I had to justify my expertise more than my male counterparts.

At some point, I had a choice: Stay silent, or challenge it.

I started calling out interruptions. Instead of letting it slide, I’d say, “I’d like to finish my thought before we move on, reclaiming my ideas. When someone repeated what I said, I reinforced, “Yes, that’s exactly what I was highlighting earlier,” advocating for other women. If I noticed a female colleague being dismissed or overlooked, I made sure to support her in the conversation.

The reality is women in leadership have to advocate for themselves AND for each other.

If you’re experiencing gender bias in your leadership journey, don’t internalize it as a reflection of your worth. Recognize it, address it, and keep proving your place.

Balancing Leadership and Life: The Myth of Having It All

One of the biggest myths women face is that we should be able to “have it all”—flawless leadership careers, perfect family lives, and personal passions, all balanced effortlessly.

Let me be honest: That’s a fantasy.

What I’ve learned instead is that balance is about prioritization, not perfection.

There are weeks when my leadership responsibilities take precedence. There are days when I turn down work travel because my family needs me more. And that’s okay.

At Exterro, I’ve been fortunate to work in an environment that values leadership AND sustainability. I’ve never been made to feel like I had to choose between being a great leader and having a fulfilling personal life. And that’s the kind of workplace I encourage every woman to seek out—an organization that sees you as a whole person, not just a job title.

Why I Recommend a Career in Privacy, Compliance, and Leadership

If you’re a woman looking for a career where you can lead, grow, and create real impact, privacy and compliance is an incredible space to be in. It’s dynamic, ever evolving, and filled with opportunities for women who are ready to step up.

At Exterro, I’ve found a company that doesn’t just talk about supporting women in leadership—it actively fosters it. I’ve had the chance to take on global responsibilities, build strategic teams, and mentor the next generation of women leaders.

To all the talented women out there: Take that next step. Let’s redefine what women’s leadership looks like together. And if you’re feeling stuck, start by finding a place where your expertise is valued, your leadership is encouraged, and your potential is nurtured.

Maybe that place is Exterro. Maybe I’ll even get to be your mentor.

Because the future of leadership isn’t just global—it’s bold, diverse, and undeniably female.

About Rebecca Perry

Rebecca Perry is the Managing Director of GTM Strategy & Operations – Privacy & Data Governance Solutions at Exterro, with over 25 years of experience in privacy, compliance, data risk management, and eDiscovery. A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US/G), she specializes in data retention, privacy compliance, breach risk mitigation, and regulatory governance.

At Exterro, Rebecca collaborates across Product, Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing to drive strategic growth in Privacy & Data Governance Solutions. Previously, at Jordan Lawrence (now part of Exterro), she advised Fortune 500 companies on records management and data governance strategies. A recognized industry expert, she frequently speaks at conferences, including IAPP, ACC, Compliance Week, and Today’s General Counsel.

Outside work, Rebecca is a Midwest native who enjoys hiking, biking, fitness, and music, sharing her love for adventure with her husband and family.