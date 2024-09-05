abrdn Adviser announce new CFO hire as it continues to attract top talent

abrdn Adviser has announced the appointment of Louise Williams to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as it continues to attract top talent. The CFO role will be a key part of the Adviser business leadership team, led by Noel Butwell, CEO, abrdn Adviser.

With abrdn Adviser’s AUMA at £75billion and substantial scale and ambition, Louise, who joins in January 2025, takes up the role at a significant time. It follows the delivery of abrdn Adviser’s largest ever technology upgrade, laying strong foundations for the future.

Louise is currently Group Finance Director at Quilter, in a career spanning asset and wealth management, including a decade at BNY. She brings extensive experience as a senior executive, with a focus on change, transformation, and robust financial governance.

The CFO role is key to developing the strategy, and ensuring abrdn are deploying capital efficiently to deliver the growth ambition of the Adviser business. The appointment follows the announcement last month that Verona Kenny is to join abrdn Adviser as Chief Distribution Officer and further underlines abrdn’s ability to attract leading talent.

Noel Butwell, CEO abrdn Adviser, said;

‘The appointment of Louise Williams is another sign of our determination to create the best senior leadership team in the market. Louise is an outstanding senior finance professional and has substantial experience across the wealth and investments industry, with a deep understanding of advice businesses and the regulatory landscape. Louise will play a pivotal role in my leadership team as we further capitalise on the opportunities in a rapidly evolving, and growing, market.

Louise Williams added;

‘abrdn’s commitment to the market and the role the company plays in supporting such a large share of the adviser community demonstrates it is well placed for future growth. I can’t wait to join the team and support abrdn’s ambition to deliver a market-leading proposition, with exceptional client service, that can help to drive growth across the business.’