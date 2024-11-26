abrdn announce key appointments in Multi Asset and Alternatives team

Today abrdn have announced some personnel changes in its multi asset and alternatives leadership team which, the asset manager says, is drawing on its strong talent pool and structuring its teams for continued success.

Darren Wolf has been promoted to Global Head of Multi Asset & Alternative Investments. Darren has an outstanding performance track record and succeeds Russell Barlow, who is stepping down to take a role with a non-competing firm, after 26 years at abrdn.

Peter Branner, CIO, abrdn, says: “These promotions and appointments set us up for continued success and we are thrilled to reward home grown talent, while ensuring a smooth transition. Darren has led our Alternative Investment Strategies team for the past decade, overseeing the management of over $15 billion of assets across hedge funds, private credit and risk mitigation. We are also delighted to welcome back our much-respected former colleague Christian Howells, who knows many of our clients well.

“I would like to thank Russell for his commitment and dedication to the multi asset and alternatives business. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”

Darren Wolf, Global Head of Multi Asset & Alternative Investments, says: “It is an incredibly exciting time to be stepping into this role. The continued growth of client solutions across our Multi Asset and Alternatives business positions us well for future success. I am proud to lead an incredible team across the multi asset and alternatives spectrum and thank Russell for his insight and guidance over the last decade together and as we transition the team.”

In addition to Darren’s promotion, Christian Howells has joined abrdn as Head of Investment Specialists for Multi Asset & Alternatives. Christian most recently worked as Head of Product Strategy for BlackRock Alternative Advisers in EMEA. He returns to abrdn having previously held senior investment and specialist roles with the firm for a large part of his 25-year career.

Irene Goh continues as Deputy Head of Multi Asset Solutions, alongside her role as head of Hong Kong, reinforcing our strong focus on Asia as a key growth region. This means abrdn now have senior Multi Asset & Alternatives leadership based across all three major time zones.