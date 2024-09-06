abrdn announce promotions in Fixed Income team as Craig MacDonald pursues academic studies

abrdn today announce a series of internal promotions in its Fixed Income team, reflecting the depth of talent and intentional approach to succession planning.

Jonathan Mondillo is now Global Head of Fixed Income and Marianne Zangerl is Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income and Head of ESG, Fixed Income.

Jonathan steps up from his role as Head of US Fixed Income, having overseen all public and private fixed income teams in the region. Marianne has been Head of ESG, Fixed Income, with a background in private credit. She will continue to manage client money and drive forward abrdn’s sustainability strategy.

Felix Freund, Head of European Credit, takes on an expanded role as Head of Developed Market Credit. As well as managing the Global Credit Team, he will continue to lead the European Credit team. Daniel McKernantakes on an expanded global role leading credit solutions for insurers as well as sterling credit, as Global Head of Fixed Income Insurance Solutions. The rest of abrdn’s Fixed Income leadership team remain unchanged.

These changes come as Craig MacDonald, Global Head of Fixed Income, pursues postgraduate studies in Philosophy after 22 years with the business. Craig will work in the business as a Senior Adviser well into next year to ensure a smooth transition.

Rene Buehlmann, CEO, abrdn Investments, says: “Our Fixed Income team has significant scale, and a strong track record of performance across credit, government bond and money market funds in both developed and emerging markets. The very best talent in the market can often be home grown, and we are incredibly proud of our internal talent and leadership team, who have an average tenure of 17 years.

“Jonathan Mondillo brings the breadth and depth of experience that our clients have come to expect from this key leadership role, spanning Investment Grade Credit, High Yield Credit, Municipals, and US Private Placements. The creation of a dual role of Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income and Head of ESG, Fixed Income, highlights the importance, we believe, of assessing material risks and opportunities when investing to drive returns for our clients.”

Peter Branner, Chief Investment Officer, abrdn Investments, says: “After 22 years at the company and 28 years in financial services, we thank Craig for his commitment and dedication to helping build the strong Global Fixed Income business that we have today.

“It is an incredible testament to Craig’s team building and talent management skills that we have been able to work on a carefully managed succession plan, which focuses on the development and retention of our in house, top industry talent.”

Jonathan Mondillo, Global Head of Fixed Income, abrdn Investments, says: “I am excited to lead a highly talented and successful team of experienced investment managers. I thank Craig for his guidance over the years and look forward to his wise counsel over the coming months as we transition the team.”