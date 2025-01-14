abrdn to cut fees on MyFolio Managed range, adopting a more flexible ‘go anywhere’ approach and rebranding to ‘MyFolio Core’

abrdn, the global investment company, is to cut the fee on its abrdn MyFolio Managed range ahead of a suite of changes, all designed to increase flexibility, from 1 April 2025.

The five funds, which are each managed to a defined level of risk and blend active and passive strategies, will be rebranded to abrdn MyFolio Core.

The 40% maximum cap on passive funds will be removed, allowing the managers more flexibility in different market conditions. The funds will take a ‘go anywhere’ approach, and will no-longer be limited to investing a minimum of 60% in abrdn active products. Instead, they will have full freedom to invest in internal and external active and passive funds in which the team has high levels of conviction.

The majority of assets in this range are accumulation shares, with the Institutional share class the primary class available on distribution platforms. Within that, the Ongoing Charges Figure on the five funds will be cut from 0.69% – 0.75% to 0.56% – 0.65% (see table below for more detail).

Katie Trowsdale, Co Manager of the Myfolio Managed range, said: “Over the course of the past 14 years, we have evolved the MyFolio franchise to meet the needs of our clients, but the constant theme has been diversification, all within carefully selected risk profiles.

These changes mean we can enhance this strategy further, with a ‘go anywhere’ approach that can be tilted to changing environments, while bringing down fees and expanding our investable universe.

These changes will mean the MyFolio Core range will be able to benefit from more external managers in which we have high conviction, while making use of passive funds in markets where we believe this strategy is well suited.”

Robert Bowie, Co Manager of the Myfolio Managed range, added: “The MyFolio Core range will continue to be managed with exactly the same philosophy and risk requirements which have defined the MyFolio franchise for the past 14 years, but with more tools in the box to add value for clients. MyFolio Core will continue to target the same level of risks as before and continue to use the same proven strategic asset allocation process.”

Fee changes for Institutional Acc range, the primary share class: