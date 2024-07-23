abrdn updates US election scenarios as Harris is all but confirmed to be Democratic presidential nominee

Written by Lizzy Galbraith, Political Economist at abrdn

Having gained enough pledged support from delegates, Harris is all but confirmed to be the Democratic presidential nominee. The focus will now turn to vetting vice presidential candidates and campaigning against Trump.

It is not yet clear how much her candidacy will change the race for the presidency, and we think a Harris presidency would represent policy continuity from Biden. There are constraints on introducing a new policy platform at this stage of the campaign, and, more fundamentally, the broader Democratic party is united around the essentials of what has been called ‘Bidenomics’.

We retain our assessment of a 60% chance of a Trump victory and a 40% chance of a Harris one but we will be watching the polls closely in coming weeks.

We still attach all the probability mass of a Democratic presidential victory to the scenario “Policy Continuity” as we think the implications of a Democratic presidency are reasonably predictable.

There is still significant uncertainty over what exactly a Trump presidency would entail for the economy and markets, and so we continue to split the 60% probability we assign to Trump winning across three scenarios – “Trump trade war 2.0” at 30%, “Full-fat Trump” at 15%, and “Trump delivers for markets” at 15%. Markets seem slightly more inclined to entertain the possibility of Trump’s election being good for risk sentiment and so we have modestly increased our “Trump delivers for markets” scenario from 10% to 15%. We will review these in light of changing polling data and market performance as we get closer to the election.”