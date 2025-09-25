Acre unveils next-generation client portal 

Acre has today unveiled its refreshed Client Portal, introducing exciting new features that help brokers move clients from first engagement through to completion with ease. The introduction of next-generation features as part of Acre’s redesign drives forward the intermediary platform’s vision for its Client Portal, evolving it into a comprehensive personal financial hub that clients keep returning to manage their financial wellbeing.

The new Client Portal has been created in conjunction with Acre’s new referral functionality that enables firms to ensure all client needs are met while improving both client and business outcomes.

Acre’s upgrades make the mortgage journey as smooth as possible for both clients and brokers. The Client Portal refresh also includes new features like multi-case & property views and simplified log-ins to give homeowners an enhanced, more intuitive way of working with their advisors. Key upgrade features include:

– Multi-Case & Property View – A clearer, more intuitive dashboard allows clients to seamlessly track multiple cases and properties

– Detailed Property Reports – Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings and local internet speed data are now included in every property report, offering clients unprecedented detail and actionable insights.

– Clearer Secure Messaging – User experience enhancements offer clearer, frictionless messaging. Client portal users will find improved message threads and the ability to message multiple brokers if they have multiple properties or concurrent mortgage and protection cases.

– Health Fact Find – Clients can now add detailed health information, including medical history, general lifestyle, diagnosed conditions, medications and family medical information. Sensitive health information is shared in a secure manner streamlining the fact-finding process and reducing embarrassment that can come from face-to-face or telephone health conversations. The information captured will help advisors provide a streamlined protection advice journey with improved client outcomes.

– Homebuyer’s Checklist Crossovers – The homebuyer’s checklist educates clients on all aspects of being a homeowner and helps prepare clients for discussing a full range of needs helping brokers to direct clients to conveyancing services, wills, and surveys via the portal.

– Simplified, Secure Login Process –Acre’s Client Portal includes a streamlined yet secure login process that uses risk profiling to ensure the right balance between security and usability at all stages of the customer’s home buying journey.

Justus Brown, CEO of Acre said, “Homebuying and ownership is about so much more than a mortgage. It is about home insurance, protection, energy costs, legal services and so much more. Acre’s next-generation client portal is another step in our vision of providing clients with a personalised financial hub where they can immediately access information that helps them secure cheaper energy bills, better premiums and other home related services while delivering greater broker efficiency and stronger client engagement now.”