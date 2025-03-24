Acre upgrades Nationwide integration to cover nearly all case types

Acre, the innovative intermediary platform, has today announced an upgrade to the platform integrated with Nationwide for Intermediaries that will enable more cases to be supported. This latest enhancement will also make it easier for brokers to always secure the right product for any client first time.

Acre integration into Nationwide via their latest Application Programming Interface (API) ensures that brokers can serve a more diverse range of client types – from the self-employed and foreign nationals to interest only mortgages. This upgrade also allows Acre users to benefit from enhanced capabilities and increased flexibility that help meet the demands of clients and improve day-to-day engagement with Nationwide. Additionally, brokers can now reserve product lines directly from Acre and download a DIP certificate to the case documents.

Acre also unveiled newly enhanced pre-submission checks on its platform, ensuring that all case data is sourced and verified ahead of application. Brokers will be able to see when their case is ready for DIP and move faster and more seamlessly toward a full application thanks to Acre’s unique verification engine. This move helps Acre users to avoid having to rekey data, which is time-consuming, and allows them to continue to deliver a great client experience.

Justus Brown, Acre’s founder and CEO, added: “Homebuyers and those wishing to remortgage want a quick mortgage decision. We are constantly evolving our platform to find new ways to reduce any friction in the mortgage journey. Our partnership with Nationwide is rooted in a belief that technology makes the task of securing the best-fit mortgage simpler and faster. Today’s development is indicative of our shared mission as well as a relationship that continues to go from strength to strength.”

Andy Tilsley, Head of Intermediary Digital at Nationwide Building Society, said: “It is crucial that we make it easier for brokers to do business with us and, through our partnership with Acre, we are improving the digital broker journey. Today’s announcement marks steps in enhancing the day-to-day experience with us and signifies our long-term collaboration with Acre.”