Advise Wise introduces affordability tags to enhance Consumer Duty compliance

Advise Wise, the leading later life sourcing platform, is proud to announce the introduction of innovative affordability tags to its platform. This new feature is designed to help advisers easily identify which products require an affordability calculation, ensuring they meet Consumer Duty requirements and ultimately improve outcomes for their clients.

As more plans enter the later life sector, it’s crucial for advisers to quickly determine which of these options necessitate an affordability check to assess client eligibility. Advise Wise’s new affordability tags provide advisers with a clear visual indicator in the product search results to quickly identify them.

With this new feature, brokers can also access providers’ affordability calculators directly through the Advise Wise Platform with just one click. The calculators are conveniently accessible via the new affordability tags or through the “More Info” section, allowing advisers to seamlessly verify their clients’ eligibility for a plan.

This enhancement is part of Advise Wise’s ongoing commitment to supporting advisers with the tools they need to deliver the best possible service to their clients. By streamlining the process, we enable our members to focus on what matters most—helping their clients find the right solutions for their later life needs.

“At Advise Wise, we understand the critical role advisers play in guiding their clients through important financial decisions. The introduction of Affordability Tags is a significant step forward in our mission to support brokers in their work. By providing clear, instant access to essential affordability information, we are not only helping advisers meet their compliance obligations but also ensuring their clients receive the best possible advice tailored to their needs,” said Daniel Edmondson, National Account Manager at Advise Wise.

He continued: “Advise Wise remains dedicated to driving innovation within the later life market, empowering advisers with the solutions they need to navigate an increasingly complex landscape. The introduction of affordability tags is the latest in a series of updates aimed at enhancing the cf experience and ensuring that customer outcomes are at the forefront of every decision.”

Andrea Roberts, National Account Manager at Hodge commented: “It’s great to see a further enhancement of the Advise Wise Platform. The addition of an ‘affordability tab’ leading directly to the lender’s calculator will make it easier for a broker to achieve the right solution for their clients.”

Ashley Pearson, Head of Intermediaries, The Loughborough Building Society said: “Affordability calculators encompass unique areas of the specialist lending marketplace. These areas have become essential for borrowers and the intermediary community in today’s increasingly complex lending environment.”

“Our calculator provides a function that allows for the affordability assessment to be sent directly to the broker in a PDF format. We believe this feature will have a positive impact by ensuring brokers obtain clearer and quicker lending decisions, enabling them to meet a broader range of client needs.”