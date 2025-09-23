Adviser market outlook at a three-year high according to latest Stonebridge research

New research from Stonebridge shows 81% of mortgage advisers are optimistic about the market over the next 12 months, buoyed by easing rates and a more competitive lending environment.

A survey of 265 of the mortgage and protection network’s appointed representatives found that 71% were positive and a further 10% very positive about the year ahead.

This marks a sharp rise in confidence compared with a year ago, when just 54% said they felt positive about the outlook for the market, which was up from just 14% in 2023.

Furthermore, 73% of those surveyed believe they will write more business in the coming 12 months compared to the previous 12, up from 62% a year ago.

The findings come as mortgage rates continue to ease from the highs of 2023, with the Bank of England base rate now at 4.0% and lenders offering more competitive deals. This improving environment appears to be feeding directly into advisers’ outlook.

Stonebridge is one of the largest independent mortgage and protection networks in the UK, arranging more than £13 billion of mortgage lending each year. The network says it remains focused on helping firms turn their renewed confidence into tangible business growth through the ongoing provision of market-leading technology and support.

Rob Clifford, Chief Executive at Stonebridge, commented:

“After a challenging couple of years, brokers are now far more optimistic about the opportunities ahead, with confidence levels the highest we’ve seen over the last three years. That is a hugely encouraging sign for the industry. Of course, risks remain – from inflation to ongoing regulatory demands – but the direction of travel is positive.

“As conditions continue to improve, we believe this growing optimism will translate into increased activity and further momentum across the mortgage and protection market. We will continue to play our part in supporting our members make the most of that momentum with further investment in our support infrastructure and developments to our wholly owned technology.”