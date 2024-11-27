Advisers and Financial Experts reveal their top financial gift ideas this Christmas

Company shares and Premium Bonds are among the most popular financial gift recommendations in the run-up to Christmas, reveals Unbiased, the UK’s leading platform for financial advice enquiries.

With access to over 27,000 financial experts, Unbiased gathered professional insights to find financial gifts that not only spark interest but also help the recipient work towards a secure financial future.

Here’s what the experts had to say.

Company shares – “Spark an early interest in saving for the future”

Company shares emerged as the most popular choice among advisers, offering growth potential and an opportunity to learn about investing.

“Company shares are a great investment as they encourage people to be involved and take an interest in the financial markets,” says Zachary Evans of Touchstone Investment Advisers.

Sam Ogg from Quilter Cheviot Financial Planning adds: “Carefully chosen direct shares or units in a collective fund not only provide the potential for growth but can also spark an early interest in investing for the future.”

Premium Bonds – “They are an eternal lottery ticket”

Another popular recommendation that is already a hit with millions of Brits is Premium Bonds, as these combine the thrill of the lottery with the potential for tax-free prizes of up to £1 million.

Deborah Harney from Sorted and Co says: “Premium Bonds are great – they are an eternal lottery ticket that could pay out big over and over again. Should the recipient be less than enthusiastic, they can cash them in at any time – no searching for the receipt.”

Andrew Young from Becketts also feels Premium Bonds are worth considering, stating: “There’s nothing wrong with a good old Premium Bond. You never know; if they win the million, they might share it with you!”

Financial books – “The reader can benefit from a lifetime of the author’s experience”

Books about finance also ranked high on the list, offering recipients invaluable insights into money management.

Jason Witcombe of Empower Partners says: “Financial books make a great gift because the reader can benefit from a lifetime of the author’s experience, distilled into just a few hundred pages. My all-time favourite is ‘The Psychology of Money’ by Morgan Housel. It’s an easy read yet extremely thought-provoking.”

Andrew Neligan, from Neligan Financial, recommends ‘Grandpa’s Fortune Fables’ by Will Rainey. “This excellent book teaches children the important elements of money in an engaging way, making it appropriate for children from age seven,” comments Neligan.

Rohit Rohela from Finsbridge Financial Planning adds: “Gifting books that provide personal finance education are more than just understanding numbers or managing a budget; it’s about empowerment, security, and achieving life goals.”

Other recommended financial books include ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Best Investment Guide That Money Can Buy’ by Burton G. Malkiel and Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki.

Financial app subscription – “It’s important to get the under 30s thinking about investing”

Subscriptions to financial apps are another innovative option, particularly for younger recipients.

“I think it’s especially important to get the under 30s thinking about investing this way. We have the highest level of disposable income but the least in savings – surely there’s a gap there to get younger people investing – something I’m very passionate about,” says Luke Turner from Titan Wealth Planning.

Paul Waterfall from WR Ethical suggests an Ethical Consumer subscription. “They say money is power… so where you invest, save and spend will have an impact on the world around you – Ethical Consumer gives digestible and thorough information to help you make a difference with your money,” comments Waterfall.

Pension contributions – “A gift that lasts a lifetime”

Pension contributions, particularly from grandparents, also made the list.

“Inheritance tax exemptions have been attacked; this is one of the few that are left. Grandparents should do what they can, and this is a gift that lasts a lifetime,” comments Marcus Warburton from Leo Alexander Wealth & Financial Management.

Samuel Mather-Holgate from Mather & Murray Financial agrees and says you get the ‘joy of seeing the government top up your contribution this Christmas too.’

Unusual gifts – “A must for anyone who wants to understand London’s financial markets”

For a unique gift, Paul Willans of AJB Wealth suggests a walking tour of London’s financial district.

“Whether you’re interested in the history of finance, the current state of the markets, or the industry’s future, this is the perfect way to explore the heart of the capital’s financial district in a personalised and informative way; a must for anyone who wants to understand London’s financial markets and their impact on the world,” comments Willans.

Cryptocurrency – “Recipients can learn about and participate in this revolutionary space early”

While many advisers recommended well-known gifts and traditional investments, others recommended alternatives such as cryptocurrency, which is much riskier.

Marc McGhie from McGhie Mortgages says: “Gifting crypto isn’t just about giving an asset; it’s about introducing someone to an innovative financial system that could redefine how we invest, transact, and store value. By getting involved now, even with a small amount, recipients can learn about and participate in this revolutionary space early, setting them up for the future.”

“Getting someone a financial gift for Christmas can be an unusual choice, but it’s one way to give loved ones a gift with potential long-term value,” says Karen Barrett, founder and chief executive of Unbiased.

“However, there is more to consider than a traditional gift, which is where financial advice can be useful as an expert can help clarify any long-term considerations, including any tax liabilities.

“A qualified adviser can also help you reach your major money goals, whether you’re investing, buying a home or planning to retire.”