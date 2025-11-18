Advisers turn to SOFI: AI founded on the world’s most comprehensive pensions dataset 

mallowstreet, the B-Corp behind the industry’s leading adviser-technology SOFI, has reported a surge in adoption of its AI-powered meeting and compliance platform. Such demand for trusted solutions reflects the complexity and regulation of real-world financial advice, with SOFI’s governance capabilities a perfect fit.

Key adoption highlights:

SOFI AI accurately processes more than 10,000 adviser meetings every month

SOFI AI reduces post-meeting admin from two hours to two minutes on average

SOFI’s usage growing 20 per cent month-on month across the UK

This surge in adoption follows the recent launch of ‘SOFI Self Service’ a new capability that allows advice firms to instantly integrate SOFI’s AI into their workflows. Once integrated they can automate meeting notes and generate FCA-ready summaries in minutes.

Critically, unlike generic AI note-takers, SOFI is built on Codex™, mallowstreet’s proprietary intelligence engine trained on over 5-years of regulated pension and investment dialogue. Drawing on data from mallowstreet’s community of more than 4,000 professionals representing nearly £2 trillion in assets, Codex™ translates authentic financial conversations into structured, compliant outputs that advisers can trust.

“The advice profession doesn’t need more automation. It needs trusted intelligence,” said Stuart Breyer, CEO of mallowstreet. “SOFI is different because the tool is grounded in the real language, logic and governance of regulated finance. Codex™ is built from the same dataset that sits at the centre of the UK pensions and investment ecosystem, not from the open web. That foundation gives advisers confidence that what they see on screen reflects the standards our industry expects.”

Solving the “two-hour problem”

Research from mallowstreet’s adviser community shows that for every hour spent with a client, advisers spend an average of two hours typing up notes, checking compliance logic and formatting reports. This “two-hour problem” has been intensified by Consumer Duty and rising documentation demands.

With SOFI Self Service, advisers record a meeting and receive a structured, FCA-aligned record within minutes, including key points, actions and next steps. Firms can configure their own templates, terminology and compliance rules, ensuring consistency without extra manual work.

From automation to assurance

At the heart of SOFI is Codex™, which blends mallowstreet’s proprietary dataset with leading finance-trained language models. Before generating any output, Codex™ performs more than 30 quality checks against mallowstreet’s internal governance framework to ensure accuracy and alignment with regulatory expectations.

This governance layer is what distinguishes SOFI from “productivity AI”. It transforms the firm’s institutional knowledge into a trusted intelligence layer for the entire advice process.

The platform’s expansion reflects a wider shift in adviser attitudes: AI is no longer viewed as a replacement for human judgement, but as a tool that strengthens it.

“AI in advice should enhance empathy and trust, not erode it,” Breyer added.

“SOFI gives advisers their evenings back and helps them meet compliance standards without compromising human connection. It’s about better conversations and better outcomes, not just faster admin.”

mallowstreet will continue developing SOFI into 2026, with roadmap enhancements focused on adviser training insights and firm-level governance analytics. Future iterations of Codex™ will integrate additional institutional datasets and benchmarking tools to help firms measure quality, consistency and Consumer Duty alignment across adviser networks.