Aegon Appoints Antonia Balaam as Head of Master Trust

Aegon is pleased to announce the appointment of Antonia Balaam as the pension provider’s Head of Master Trust, a newly created position within the company.

With 28 years of experience in actuarial and DC pension consultancy and client management, Antonia leads the client relationship teams at Aegon. In her new role, she will continue to report to Nick Roy, Workplace Commercial Director at Aegon.

Nick Roy commented: “Antonia’s expertise in working with employers and Trustee Boards makes her an excellent fit for the role of Head of Master Trust.

“This new responsibility will be part of her existing role, and she will continue to lead our client teams while working with some of our largest clients. The change will ultimately see our board, Workplace team, and employers working more closely together to drive better member outcomes.”

Antonia Balaam said: “I am thrilled to take on this new role. I look forward to bringing our employers and Trustee Board closer together, driving innovation to ensure we deliver the best possible outcomes for our members.”

Ian Pittaway, Chair of the Aegon Master Trust Board, added, “Antonia is always striving for ways to improve our offering. Her energy and drive will help the Trustees deliver first-class results for our members and employers.”