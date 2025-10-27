Afin Bank joins L&G’s Mortgage Club lender panel

Meg Bratley

Afin Bank has joined L&G’s Mortgage Club lender panel, making the specialist lender accessible to even more advisers across the UK. 

Afin Bank, which launched during the summer, offers a range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages to underserved customers. 

The lender says its mortgages cater for borrowers with specific requirements, such as the self-employed, young professionals and foreign nationals who live and work in the UK

Announcing the news, James Briggs, Intermediary Sales Director for Afin Bank, said: “L&G’s Mortgage Club has a huge reach in the UK and a great reputation with advisers, so we are delighted to be a part of this community.

“Afin Bank was created with a mission to help underserved customers, whether from diaspora communities, or other borrowers that don’t fit the tick box approach of many lenders, such as the self-employed. Being part of the L&G’s Mortgage Club means we can work with even more advisers and help those customers get the mortgages they deserve.”

Greg Cunnington, Head of Strategic Accounts at L&G’s Mortgage Services business, said: “We are delighted to welcome Afin Bank to L&G’s Mortgage Club lender panel. Afin has launched with a proactive approach to assisting underserved customers in the market, such as the self-employed and young professionals, and this will be a welcome addition for our broker community.”

Afin Bank is backed by parent company WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc (WAICA Re), one of the largest reinsurance companies in Africa. It offers a range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages in England and Wales, as well as FSCS protected savings accounts.

