AI reskilling now essential as workers risk being left behind 

As Microsoft announces plans to cut 15,000 jobs and urges remaining employees to refocus on AI upskilling, the message from the top tech giants is clear: AI literacy is no longer optional, it’s critical to career survival.

A new study has revealed that two-thirds of HR professionals believe employees not already using AI are at risk of falling behind in their roles. This growing skills gap highlights the urgent need for businesses and individuals to take action.

“Businesses that thrive in the AI era will be those that invest in people, not just technology,” says Demis Bril Senior Director Marketing at Instant Offices, “Upskilling needs to be part of workplace culture, with leaders setting the tone and employees given the tools to grow.”

10 Practical Tips to Boost Your AI Skills at Work

For Employers: How to Create an AI-Ready Workforce

Lead by Example

Get leadership teams actively using AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, or Notion AI to show buy-in from the top down.

Offer Structured, Role-Based Training

Platforms like Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, and Google AI offer beginner-friendly AI courses for marketing, operations, and more.

Give Employees a ‘Playground’ to Test AI

Create a sandbox environment where teams can try AI tools in a low-risk setting. Getting people used to these AI tools in a less pressured environment will help build employee confidence.

Celebrate Everyday Wins

Highlight teams who’ve saved time or improved outcomes using AI, this creates momentum and boosts overall morale.

Set Ground Rules for Smart AI Use

Implement clear AI policies covering ethical use, privacy, fact-checking, and when human input is essential.

For Employees: How to Start Using AI to Future-Proof Your Career

Start Small: Use AI for Quick Wins

Try using ChatGPT to write emails, brainstorm ideas, or summarise long documents. Tools like Jasper and ‘GrammarlyGO’ are great for content support.

Upskill with Free AI Resources

ChatGPT Academy for practical prompt-writing

DeepLearning.AI for industry insights

The Rundown AI for weekly updates on the latest AI tools

Apply It to Your Job Role

Think: how can AI help you do your job better, not replace it? Use it to analyse data, automate reporting, or prep for meetings.

Learn with (or from) Colleagues

Suggest “AI Lunch & Learns” or form internal AI interest groups to share tips, use cases, and prompt libraries.

Keep a Personal AI Toolkit

Build a list of go-to tools and prompts that work for your role—and keep refining it as your skills grow.

The Future of Work Is Human + AI

“As AI continues to reshape the professional landscape, embracing it now is key to staying competitive and confident in your role. Instant Offices believes that with the right culture, tools, and support in place, everyone can become AI-ready, regardless of job title or background” – Demis Bril Senior Director Marketing at Instant Offices.