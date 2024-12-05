AIC highlights the top performing investment trust sectors in 2024

TOP PERFORMING INVESTMENT TRUST SECTORS IN 2024:

In their latest analysis, the AIC has revealed that it’s been growth capital and private equity which has seen most of the action this year, as it published its list of best performing investment trusts in this summary.

Growth Capital is the top performing sector this year, data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has revealed. The sector produced a return of 47% over the 11 months to the end of November 2024, whereas the average investment company returned 13% over the same period.

The Private Equity sector achieved the second highest return of 41%, while the Leasing sector came third with a return of 30%. The fourth best performing sector was Technology & Technology Innovation which returned just under 30% and the Debt – Structured Finance sector came fifth returning 20%.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, Communications Director of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “Investment trusts have performed well this year with interest rates starting to come down and good progress on cost disclosure rules, although geopolitical headwinds remain. The Trump trade generally boosted performance in November after October’s uncertainty prior to the Budget but concerns about inflation persist.

“Growth Capital, the best performing sector, has bounced back strongly this year, with Seraphim Space’s stratospheric ascent making it the top performing trust, followed by Petershill Partners. Private Equity, last year’s top performing sector, came second this year, boosted by the strong performance of 3i Group. The other top performing investment trusts come from a range of sectors and the majority are trading on double-digit discounts.

“This year’s best performers tell an interesting story but it’s important to remember that investment is about the long term. Building a balanced portfolio of investments which suits your needs, rather than focusing on today’s winners, is most important.”



Ten best performing investment trust sectors in the year to date

AIC sector Share price total return % YTD* 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Growth Capital 46.95 66.24 -30.92 -31.78 N/A Private Equity 40.71 50.88 109.35 196.73 602.61 Leasing 30.41 35.84 76.13 25.49 80.61 Technology & Technology Innovation 29.82 40.39 22.04 127.76 N/A Debt – Structured Finance 20.29 26.84 29.55 49.31 97.74 Global 17.18 27.79 -13.18 65.80 229.45 India / Indian Subcontinent 14.42 22.92 33.99 61.81 113.64 North America 13.46 28.97 27.15 143.91 181.46 Asia Pacific Equity Income 13.38 18.08 10.56 25.44 93.04 Debt – Loans & Bonds 13.22 15.92 23.48 34.93 47.26

Source: theaic.co.uk / Morningstar. N/A means there is no performance history for this period. Ordinary share classes only. Excludes VCTs. * Year to date = 11 months to 30 November 2024

Ten best performing investment trusts in the year to date

Investment trust AIC sector Share price total return % YTD* 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Average investment trust 13.37 20.91 6.83 51.20 173.96 Seraphim Space Investment Trust Growth Capital 73.94 74.34 -51.22 N/A N/A Petershill Partners Growth Capital 70.60 102.34 11.38 N/A N/A 3i Group Private Equity 56.16 69.38 196.41 311.78 1,095.71 Baillie Gifford US Growth North America 50.22 66.67 -19.58 96.02 N/A Amadeo Air Four Plus Leasing 49.89 50.78 278.26 22.16 N/A Tetragon Financial Group Flexible Investment 49.36 51.82 84.58 41.91 127.89 Baker Steel Resources Trust Commodities & Natural Resources 46.84 70.59 -27.27 3.11 74.44 British & American Global Equity Income 38.72 45.02 9.20 -3.48 -24.38 Tufton Assets Leasing 35.97 38.08 12.65 72.29 N/A Manchester & London Global 35.66 47.82 35.47 64.77 299.70

Source: theaic.co.uk / Morningstar. N/A means there is no performance history for this period. Ordinary share classes only. Excludes VCTs and companies undergoing liquidation. Average investment trust excludes VCTs.

* Year to date = 11 months to 30 November 2024

In the 11 months to 30 November, Seraphim Space Investment Trust from the Growth Capital sector was the best performing investment trust with a total return of 74%. Second came Petershill Partners,also from the Growth Capital sector, up 71%. They are followed by 3i Group from the Private Equity sector up 56%, and Baillie Gifford US Growth from the North America sector up 50% over the same period. The Leasing sector has two trusts in the top ten, whilst the Flexible Investment sector, the Commodities & Natural Resources sector, the Global Equity Income sector and the Global sector all have one trust in the top ten.