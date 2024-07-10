Air announces new CPD log to Academy proposition to further support advisers’ professional development

Thanks to the new CPD log, advisers can seamlessly monitor their professional development both within and outside of Air Academy

Air members can now access Academy essentials free of charge

Air, the leading later-life lending platform, has introduced a new CPD log feature for its Academy proposition, allowing all members to comprehensively track their professional development in the constantly evolving financial landscape.

In March, the Equity Release Council (ERC) set out its roadmap for the later life lending market, emphasising the importance of bridging the differing CPD requirements which separate the equity release and mortgage markets. Air’s new CPD log is a response to this call to action, allowing members to monitor development within the Academy, as well the ability to add and track external learning provision.

The new proposition also enhances the ways that members engage with the Academy. Air members can now access Academy Essentials free of charge, which includes access to system tools and training, a range of CPD materials, taster content for the LIBF-accredited programmes and a dynamic CPD log. Access to this learning will provide users with greater confidence as they look to navigate both mainstream and later life lending markets.

As part or Air’s Safer Tracks, Air Academy provides the education to support advisers at all levels of experience. The Academy is broken down into five stages, including two LIBF-accredited programmes:

LIBF-accredited adviser accreditation for later life lending: aligned to the ERC competency framework and covering FCA requirements like vulnerability and affordability.

LIBF-accredited adviser induction programme: guides an adviser through each stage of the customer journey, focusing on the practicalities involved in achieving good customer outcomes.

System training and Air technology support with enhanced adviser-customer interactions.

The Insight Hub which offers on demand resources for further education on products and technical development

The Academy hosts face-to-face events with industry experts throughout the year which advisers are welcome to attend.

Paul Glynn, CEO at Air, commented:

“In a market that rarely stands still, innovation is paramount. The new proposition and accompanying CPD log is born out of our dedication to support our advisers in their development and beyond. The need to bridge the gap between the later life and mainstream sectors has never been clearer, and we’ll continue to evolve in line with this.

“Soaring house prices, coupled with historically high interest rates, have given rise to a new generation of borrowers who are entering into mortgage terms that consign them to managing mortgage debt in retirement. Faced with this new consumer dynamic, advisers must be comfortable across both mainstream and later life lending or have the tools to refer the customer to another expert if needed. Upgraded training and education resources will be pivotal to the long-term shift to meet this demand.”