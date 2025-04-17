Air enhances its commitment to adviser support with app launch 

Market-leading later life lending platform Air is further enhancing its commitment to adviser support with the launch of the Air App, exclusively available to Air Club members.

The launch demonstrates Air’s commitment to ensuring members are kept fully informed in an ever changing and often turbulent later life lending market in the most effective way, delivering everything they need to know, quickly and efficiently through the Air App.

Members will have access to market insight videos from leading industry experts as well as perspectives from lenders plus ‘How to’ tutorials to help them make the most effective use of the Sourcing platform and Air’s other tools and services.

Crucially, in the current evolving rate environment, The Air App will deliver lender and product rate notifications, keeping Air members up to date with critical changes as they happen. It also features Air’s popular ‘Master Later Life Lending’ podcasts – enabling advisers to access thought provoking opinion and insights in one place.

Future developments

Air’s 9,500 members will have the opportunity to drive the development of the App and future evolutions through sharing feedback.

Plans for future developments includes the ability to track the status of cases and, in line with Air’s focus on supporting advisers achieve safe growth of their later life lending businesses, to monitor business volumes alongside professional development achievements.

Will Hale, CEO of Air said: “The Air App represents our commitment to members by helping them thrive in a rapidly changing later life lending sector through providing real-time updates on products, as well as insights into evolving customer needs and market or regulatory news.

“At Air Club, our strategic focus is to equip advisers with the knowledge needed to deliver consistently good outcomes for customers and to support their commercial objectives. The Air App is a major step forward that demonstrates our investment in members and in achieving safe growth of this sector.

“It provides practical solutions and the information advisers need to expand their business in the later life lending sector and navigate market shifts effectively.”

More information on Air is available from the website:

https://airlaterlife.co.uk