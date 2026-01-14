Air expands adviser support with later life lending webinar campaign

Market-leading later life lending platform Air is increasing its investment in adviser support with a webinar campaign tailored to the needs of all types of intermediaries.

The campaign builds on the launch of its new report The home belongs in the plan – Why later life lending is essential for client centred advice available to download at: https://homeintheplan.airlaterlife.co.uk

Advisers can sign up to the webinars at: https://airlaterlife.co.uk/events?category=Air%20Whitepaper with targeted sessions for IFAs, residential mortgage and wealth advisers as well as later life lending specialists.

Air’s Referral Pathways That Work webinar is aimed at intermediaries who are not currently set up to advise on later life lending and will help advisers to identify clients who may benefit from these solutions and to build referral relationships with trusted specialists

Its Grow your business through referrals webinar will show later life lending specialists how a referral proposition can form important part of a cost-effective customer acquisition strategy and how to promote later life lending opportunities to potential introducer partners

The From Referral to Readiness webinar will support advisers considering setting up a later life lending practice with guidance on how to qualify as well as how to structure a proposition inhouse and make use of the wide range of tools and support services from Air.

Air’s report in partnership with Tony Wickenden of Technical Connection and Phillip Wickenden, CEO of Ad Lucem reinforces the case for offering later life lending advice to responsibly use property wealth to achieve good outcomes for clients and their families, meeting Consumer Duty obligations as well as opening-up new commercial opportunities for advice firms.

It outlines how the costs for adviser businesses of launching into later life lending are estimated at around £21,700 for qualifications, training, compliance, and marketing requiring just eight cases a year to break even.

Firms can look to take a first step into this sector by referring business to a trusted specialist partner which would involve set-up costs of around £4,500 and would mean break even with around three cases a year,

Will Hale, CEO of Key Advice & Air said: “Property is now an essential part of many clients’ financial futures and many firms could benefit from growing their later life lending business while supporting clients.

“Firms which are not set up to participate in this growing market will be leaving valuable client and commercial opportunities on the table. Specialist later life lending advisers need to be proactive in reaching out to potential intermediary partners with referral propositions offering attractive incremental revenue streams for all parties.

“At Air, our goal is to equip advisers with the insight and tools they need to establish productive referral relationships where appropriate and to deliver confident, client-centred advice in a fast-moving environment.”

Air’s services include training on setting up referral pathways and business development, as well as support on qualifications. More information on Air is available from the website: https://airlaterlife.co.uk/