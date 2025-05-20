Air supports later life lending growth with lead tech partnership

Market-leading later life lending platform Air is boosting growth in the later life lending market by linking with the UK’s longest-standing lead generation specialists Lead Tech.

Its partnership with Lead Tech, the first firm to become FCA authorised in its sector, will give Air’s members access to high-quality leads, supported by a service that triages, qualifies and can book appointments directly.

Air’s 10,000-plus members can benefit from a limited offer of up to three months of appointment setting free of charge once they place their first order for 10 or more leads for customers over the age of 55.

All leads will be validated for LTV, age and property value with customers pre-qualified and appointments booked. Conversion rates from enquiry to appointment rates at Lead Tech, which is UK based and has considerable experience in the later life sector average 30% to 40% giving advisers the opportunity to grow their businesses through cost-effective customer acquisition and an efficient engagement process.

Lead Tech brings more than 17 years’ of lead generation expertise to the partnership and its team of 40 specialists uses advanced digital marketing and in-house data science to attract over a million consumers a year and deliver 10,000-plus new financial advice enquiries a month to its clients.

Will Hale, CEO of Air said: “We know that consistent access to high-quality customer enquiries and the time needed to follow them up remains one of the biggest challenges for members.

“Our partnership with Lead Tech helps to address both of those issues enabling advisers to unlock their potential and tap into the rapidly growing later life lending market.

“The partnership has been designed to support members at every stage of their growth. By combining high-quality lead generation with appointment setting, this collaboration helps drive greater consumer engagement, streamline workflows, and ultimately deliver better outcomes across the later life lending market.”

Andy Longhurst , Commercial Director at Lead Tech added: “We look forward to working with Air members and helping them to more efficiently build and develop their customer base in an important market where adviser expertise is crucial to good customer outcomes.”

