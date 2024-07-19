Albion Capital completes Egress sale despite a muted exit environment

KnowBe4, the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has completed the acquisition of Albion backed Egress, following regulatory approval.

Founded in 2007, Egress has built a reputation as one of the leading players in the cyber security space. It is the only cloud email security platform to use an adaptive security model, leveraging AI to continuously assess human risk and provide enhanced email protection.

Albion’s longstanding relationship with Egress started in 2014 with a Series A £2.2 million funding when the company was a team of 12. Over the course of a decade the business has built a presence across seven locations, grown to a team of over 300 people globally, and is trusted by the world’s biggest brands.

Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate another British success story that is Egress. Since our initial investment in 2014, the company has made remarkable progress. Through resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, the team has defined a new category in cloud email security, competing against established global players. This achievement underscores the real value that capital and partnership can have for patient investors and for the UK in nurturing the best entrepreneurial talent to the benefit of the economy.”