Amy Dedman promoted to head of small business at Old Mill

South West financial experts Old Mill have announced the promotion of Amy Dedman to Head of Small Business.

Amy’s promotion marks an important milestone in Old Mill’s ongoing investment in future leadership and reinforces the firm’s commitment to delivering specialist support for small businesses across the South West.

Old Mill’s Small Business service provides tailored support for small enterprises, offering a wide of services, including company formation and accounts production, tax compliance, bookkeeping and strategic planning.

Amy, who is 31, joined Old Mill straight from college in 2014 as a trainee accountant before becoming an adviser. Over the past decade, she has been promoted to Associate Director, gained invaluable experience in the SME sector, and has completed her AAT, ATT and ACA qualifications.

In her new role, Amy will be responsible for ensuring the Small Business team continues to offer clients a fantastic service and meet its own financial goals, while also championing career progression and development within the team.

Speaking about her promotion, Amy said: “I’m excited to see what this new chapter holds. I’m passionate about supporting small businesses — whether they’re start-ups, family-run companies, sole traders or self-employed individuals — and helping them understand their financial position, become more tax-efficient, and ultimately grow.

She added: “I’m proud to be part of such a strong and talented group of people; my aim is not only to help our clients thrive, but to help each team member succeed in their individual careers too.”

Looking ahead, Amy says her longer term goal is to raise awareness of the support Old Mill offers to smaller enterprises: “I want Old Mill to be recognised as the go-to partner for small businesses,” she said, “a trusted advisor who understands that the challenges of running a small business are very different from those faced by larger companies, and has the expertise to provide that bespoke support.”

Amy, who has a young son hopes her promotion will help show other working mums that they can achieve their career goals while also enjoying a healthy work life balance.

“I feel really grateful to be stepping into this role as a working mum with a two-year-old,” she said. “It’s not always easy to balance career and family, but I want to show other mums coming through that it is possible, especially when you are so well supported as I have – and continue to be – here at Old Mill.”

Mark Neath, CEO at Old Mill, said: “Amy’s promotion is a reflection of her talent, commitment and passion for supporting small businesses.

She has grown with the firm, built deep relationships with clients, and inspired those around her. We’re excited to see how she leads the Small Business team into the next phase of growth.”

If you’re interested in hearing more from the team at Old Mill, check out last week’s episode of our IFA Talk podcast, where we spoke with Stuart Coombe about the evolving role of paraplanning and how Old Mill approaches it. You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.