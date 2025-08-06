Podcast #134: The paraplanner’s path to leadership, with Stuart Coombe, Partner and Rural Specialist at Old Mill

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we’re taking a look at the journey from paraplanning to partnership – and who better to talk us through it than Stuart Coombe, Partner and Rural Specialist at Old Mill.

Stuart joined the firm back in 2008 as a paraplanner, fresh from a dairy farming upbringing in East Devon. Since then, he’s not only become a Chartered Financial Planner but also made the leap into advice – and more recently into leadership as a Partner. It’s been quite the progression, and in this episode, Stuart shares the key moments, learnings and motivations behind each step of his career.

We chat about what first drew him to financial services, how he tackled the shift from paraplanning to advising, and why professional development has been a cornerstone of his success. Stuart also reflects on his new role mentoring up-and-coming advisers, offering valuable advice for paraplanners looking to take the next step.

It’s a conversation packed with insight, honesty, and practical takeaways for anyone thinking about how to build a meaningful and rewarding career in financial planning.

Stuart Coombe

Stuart comes from an East Devon dairy farming family and has been in the financial services industry throughout his working life. Stuart specialises in providing holistic financial planning advice to rural and farming clients in order to help them reach their individual goals, whatever they may be.

