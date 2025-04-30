Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Annual house price growth slows slightly in April

Meg Bratley

·

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 3.4% in April, from 3.9% in March, with house prices down 0.6% month-on-month.

Commenting on the figures, Robert Gardner, Nationwide‘s Chief Economist, said:

“April saw a slowing in UK house price growth to 3.4%, from 3.9% in March. House prices fell by 0.6% month on month, after taking account of seasonal effects.

The softening in house price growth was to be expected, given the changes to stamp duty at the start of the month. Early indications suggest there was a significant jump in transactions in March, with buyers bringing forward their purchases to avoid additional tax obligations.

The market is likely to remain a little soft in the coming months, following the pattern typically observed following the end of stamp duty holidays. Nevertheless, activity is likely to pick up steadily as summer progresses, despite wider economic uncertainties in the global economy, since underlying conditions for potential home buyers in the UK remain supportive.

