On Twitter today, Matt Moulding, The Hut Group Founder, will collect about £19.4m a year in rent from the company as it prepares to float on the FTSE 100 at a value of £4.5bn. Monzo will start charging fees, in a surprise move for the challenger bank.

Jens Weidmann, head of the Bundesbank warns of a “debt illusion” in the Eurozone and calls for a scale-back of crisis aid.

Bundesbank boss calls for scaling-back of crisis aid https://t.co/bjbdMdYKkA — FT Economics (@fteconomics) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, France unveils €100bn national stimulus.

France reveals fresh stimulus worth 100 billion euros — almost 4% of its GDP and bigger than any other European economy https://t.co/j7CFzlFnCr — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 3, 2020

Matt Moulding, the oft shirtless CEO of Hut Group, ‘will pocket £19.4 in rent money after £4.5bn flotation,’ reports Ashley Armstrong.

Anyone interested in the Hut Group IPO should have a read of this by @AArmstrong_says https://t.co/y7SrHw5Ci8 — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) September 3, 2020

Ashley Armstrong shares an article covering the Hut Group’s £4.5bn IPO in more detail.

The Hut Group's £4.5bn IPO has been backed by cornerstone investors Merian, Janus, Blackrock and the Qatari Investment Authority. ICYMI here's @aliosborne20 zinger of a column in today's Times and why it's designed to wind up the governance wonks. -> https://t.co/H7pHEVbIdT — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) September 3, 2020

Ron Shevlin shares his antipathy for Monzo’s announced fees.

New challenger banks: "We're different. We don't charge fees like the big evil banks." Today's headline: "Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards" So much for the "neobank difference" — Ron Shevlin (@rshevlin) September 2, 2020

And finally, Dan McCrumb tells all about breaking the Wirecard fraud story – a fascinating read.

"Have you been arrested yet?" This is the tale of the spies, the hacking, the put-up job, the sock puppets, the fancy restaurants, the digital handbag and the many, many professionals taking Wirecard's money to fight and intimidate its criticshttps://t.co/otC8gSzfYf — Dan McCrum (@FD) September 3, 2020

