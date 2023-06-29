Amy McKeown puts spotlight on the ‘S’ in ESG at Reset Connect event

The UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event, ‘Reset Connect‘, had countless intriguing and insightful presentations discussing Net-zero, responsible investing and sustainability.

However, whilst a strong focus on the ‘E’ in ESG was all-surrounding, the spotlight in the social element was slightly less more niche.

Nevertheless, should any of the hundreds of attendees have come across Amy McKeown’s presentation on supporting Mental Health and Well-being in the workplace they would have come away with a new perspective and an urge to implement change in their own practice.

Amy McKeown, a Health and Well-being and Women’s Health consultant, highlighted the important social issue of mental health in the workplace and put an emphasis on the employer doing more to support their workers as “you can’t run a healthy business without healthy people” and taking control with a comprehensive mental health strategy is the most effective way to ensure success on both fronts.

During the discussion Amy shared stats taken pre-pandemic that found 280 million people suffer from depression worldwide whilst 301 million have anxiety. In addition, 69% of people that suffer from poor mental health do so due to work related issues.

The talk provoked the idea that changing demographics, rising chronic illness and a general uptake in the openers surrounding mental health would signal corporate social responsibility being taken. However, Amy’s research found that on around half (56%) of employers feel comfortable discussing mental health with their employees.

The damning statistics, uncovered by the research in the presentation, set the scene for Amy McKeown to give examples of best practice when it comes to mental health and to highlight how employers can do more to support those they work with.

What to consider when thinking about employee mental health

Amy outlined the five key drivers behind an employees mental well-being which were; health, security, environment, relationships and purpose. The presentation highlighted these five points as the pillars of a person’s metal health whilst at work and suggested that should one or a number of them be compromised then the wellbeing of that person may begin to deteriorate.

An example that the presentation brought to the audiences attention was that relationships with line managers are crucial for a worker’s workplace mental health suggesting that regular meetings, effective mentorship and clear goals can boost a person’s mental health.

Amy clearly outlined the starting point for small and large business’ to begin from when thinking about mental health in the workplace and gave a comprehensive explanation on each segment that needed to be considered. Overall, the opening section of Amy’s presentation opened the door to allow the audience to think about their own approach at work but also ask themselves the question ‘ How on earth do I implement this?’.

What approach should be taken?

“It’s about choosing a comprehensive, organisational approach that works for you, your employees and your business.”

Whilst it was impossible to say exactly what approach should be taken for every business in the audience of 30/40 people Amy gave a clear indication of where to start. Strong health, mental health and well-being policy was touted as an example of an approach as was utilising the Business in the Community Mental Health Toolkit.

However, the overarching message was that business owners need to sit down and figure out exactly what they want from their mental health approach and what is needed for their employees and then work from there.

Amy signposted her training course ‘Do workplace health right: How to create a health and mental health strategy that is actually a strategy’ as a resource to get business started on the right path.

What is needed to be successful?

“Overarching strategies with no budget and a junior HR at the helm are commonplace but entirely ineffective.”

Amy, an award-winning consultant, clearly indicated a number of necessities that were crucial for the success of any mental health strategy. These were:

An owner and driver

A senior sponsor to champion the strategy

Clear roles and responsibilities for all stakeholders

Clear foundations – Vision and principles

Inclusive and diverse approach

Adequate budget and resources

To find out more visit Amy McKeown’s website.

Conclusion

Overall, Amy’s presentation stood out, in what was a very busy and thriving event, not only because it covered a topic unlike most other talks but because the necessity to implement the points she made was evident to everyone listening.

Financial services can be an all-consuming and stressful industry to be a part of. Whether you are an adviser, a fund manager, a para planner or you take up any other role in the sector, having support in place to help yourself and your colleagues/employees to deal with the stresses and mental strain that can hamper the workplace is essential.

Biography

Amy is an award-winning Mental Health, Health & Wellbeing and Women’s Health consultant with more than 20 years of unparalleled experience. She coaches organisations of all sizes, putting into place evidence based, measurable and sustainable strategies which are as innovative as they are effective. She has created and implemented strategies in organisations of all sizes from international parliaments, big 4 accountancy firms and global strategies for FTSE 100s, to SMEs and start-ups. She was also a Non-Executive Director of Mental Health First Aid England.