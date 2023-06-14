Interview: Duncan Reid and Ben Constable-Maxwell discuss this year’s Reset Connect event

by | Jun 14, 2023

Video

As the flagship event of London Climate Action, Reset Connect are the leading and largest sustainability and net-zero event in the UK for the 3rd year running.

Their aim is to bridge the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding. Their aims to provide present & future net-zero business solutions and the financing to implement them.

 
 

In discussion with IFA Magazine Editor, Sue Whitbread, Duncan Reid, CEO & Co-Founder of Reset Connect and Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Impact Investing, M&G Investments highlighted the previous successes of the Reset Connect and outlined the promise hat this year’s event brings.

