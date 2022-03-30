X

CISI announces Educational Trust awards totalling £18,000

Rebecca Tomes
March 30, 2022
News
The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce the 26 student achievers of its 2022 Educational Trust Awards.

The CISI Educational Trust Awards annually celebrate achievement amongst students studying CISI accredited courses around the UK, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. The winners this year received a combined total of £18,000.

Each of the winners, 16 undergraduates and 10 postgraduate students which included 16 male and 10 female achievers this year, were nominated by their university based on excellence in an item of work or assessment.

In addition to their nomination, each winner was invited to submit an essay of 500 words for the opportunity to attend an interview with the CISI Educational Trust and a chance to achieve a further financial award based on interview performance, a general knowledge test and knowledge of the CISI. The essay title for 2022 was: ‘Energy shortages: a transitory difficulty or the reflection of fundamental change in the economy?  Assess the extent to which the reasons for and impact of current energy shortages and price volatility are transitory or more structural’’

Following an intensive interview process, CISI is delighted to congratulate Hannah Nolan from Coventry University as the top performing undergraduate who received an additional £2,000 and Luca Fuccaro top performing postgraduate from ICMA Centre (University of Reading), who received an additional award of £1,500. Three runners-up Mohammed Majeed Ullah from University of Greenwich, Lauren Burke from University of Portsmouth and Richard Wilkinson from University of Westminster received additional awards of £500 each.

The top performing students were invited to attend the CISI Annual Awards Ceremony next year.

On receipt of her award Hannah Nolan, top performing undergraduate winner, from Coventry University said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been awarded the CISI Educational Trust Undergraduate Award 2022. Through studying for my Finance and Investment degree, working part-time at a prestigious financial planning firm, and taking my CISI Investment Advice Diploma exams simultaneously over the past 3 years, it has been very challenging and sometimes overwhelming! Therefore, it is a delight to have won this award and for my hard work to have been recognised. The CISI Educational Trust Award process has been very rewarding and beneficial. It was great to be challenged through writing an essay based on the current topical issue of energy shortages. The highlight of the process was being interviewed by industry professionals, where they were able to provide me with advice from challenges they have experienced in their careers and we discussed the current challenges in the financial planning industry. As an ambassador of the CISI I would encourage other students to participate in such an advantageous process and I’m looking forward to continuing with my studies to achieve CFPTM status.”

Luca Fuccaro, top performing postgraduate winner, studying at ICMA Centre (University of Reading), said: “It is a true privilege to be announced as the CISI Educational Trust Awards 2022 overall winner in the postgraduate student category, and competing was an absolutely marvellous and incredibly formative experience. Being challenged whilst writing an essay on the subject of Commodities not only gave me illuminating insights into relevant financial market dynamics but also gave me a better understanding of what it takes for a financial professional to succeed. The final interview with key practitioners and trustees was invaluable, to say the least, confirming personal strengths and career ambitions. I can now fully appreciate the uniqueness of this charitable initiative, especially for finance students. I look forward to act as ambassador for the CISI and by achieving the Diploma in Capital Markets I am confident I will be provided with personal and professional life changing opportunities.”

Frank Moxon CF, Chartered FCSI(Hon) Chair of the CISI Educational Trust, commented: “Entries were again of a high standard, and the judges very much enjoyed meeting the students at the interview day. Some particularly impressed the judges with the challenges they had already overcome to achieve university and other personal goals. All of them should be proud of themselves, not only for making it to the final but also for their performance on the day. Congratulations to Hannah Nolan and Luca Fuccaro, this year’s winners of the undergraduate and masters degree competitions, respectively.”

 

Awards for the 26 student nominees:

 

University                                                        Nominee Name               Nominee Surname               Prize

Aston University                                             Dominic                              Hincks                                 £500

Bangor University                                           Emma                                  Capellini                             £500

Birmingham City University                         Japheth                               Jev                                       £500

Birmingham City University                         Maisie                                 Buntin                                 £500

Coventry University                                       Hannah                               Nolan                                  £2,500

De Montfort University                                Rejoyes                               Vayalaman                         £500

Glasgow Caledonian University                  Stuart                                  Fairbairn                             £500

ICMA Centre (University of Reading)        Luca                                     Fuccaro                               £2,000

Middlesex University                                     Ugur Kemal                        Bacanakgil                         £500

Northumbria University                                Erikas                                  Rimkus                                £500

Sheffield Hallam University                         Fariyah                               Khalid                                  £500

Ulster University                                             Aaron                                  Thompson                          £500

University of Derby                                        Amber                                 Essex                                   £500

University of East Anglia                              Shenghaimin                      Bi                                          £500

University of East Anglia                              Harvey                                Eade                                    £500

University of East London                            Shahadur                            Rahman                              £500

University of Edinburgh                                Craig                                    White                                  £500

University of Exeter                                       Felicia                                  Kwan                                   £500

University of Greenwich                               Mohammed Majeed       Ullah                                    £1,000

University of Portsmouth                             Lauren                                 Burke                                   £1,000

University of Sussex                                      Sam                                     Kwan                                   £500

University of Sussex                                      Emmanuel                          Njadingwe                          £500

University of Westminster                           Richard                               Wilkinson                           £1,000

University of the West of England             Nelly                                    Kamel                                  £500

University of York                                          Weronika                           Cisinska                               £500

York St Johns                                                   Orla                                     Nally                                    £500

Total:                                  £18,000

