@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Edi Truell, a past adviser to Boris Johnson, is in talks with Arcadia’s pension scheme trustees. Tesco will return the £585 million it received in business rates relief. Meanwhile, SoftBank quietly winds down options trading.

Members of Arcadia’s pension scheme trustees may see retirement benefits boosted.

Exclusive: Edi Truell, the prominent City financier and former adviser to Boris Johnson, is in talks to strike a deal with Arcadia's pension scheme trustees that would see thousands of members' retirement benefits boosted following the retailer's collapse. https://t.co/4Mt4sxQtyI — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) December 2, 2020

Tesco announces they will return £585 million it received in business rates relief over the pandemic period.

Tesco is repaying the £585million that it received in business rates relief from the Gov’t.

Will put pressure on all the other supermarkets that got this huge tax break, while still being able to trade. And who then went on to pay out big dividend to shareholders — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) December 2, 2020

Henry Pryor shares an article pointing to a backlog of home buyers.

This is nonsense. If you can’t complete on your purchase in FOUR months, by the end of March, then you haven’t got the right advisors. If you really aren’t able to then negotiate up to £15k off the price. If you can’t negotiate then find someone who can. pic.twitter.com/I2DfovEoUw — Henry Pryor (@HenryPryor) December 1, 2020

Across the pond, Joe Biden outlines his approach to UK China trade conflicts.

.@JoeBiden outlines his approach to the U.S.-China trade conflict, his plans for more domestic spending and prospects for new trade deals in this must-read @tomfriedman column: https://t.co/5iPQ6WsOSr pic.twitter.com/IHyNpQKNDd — Bryce Baschuk (@bbaschuk) December 2, 2020

SoftBank quietly winding down options trading.

SoftBank is quietly winding down its controversial options trading.https://t.co/5ZhZC9q965 by @turnergs & @pashakun — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) December 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG