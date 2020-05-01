We would be delighted if you could join us for part two of a a very special ESG webinar taking place on 19th May.

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria are assuming an unprecedented importance in the world of investment.

The webinar with M&G Investments will take place from 10:00am – 11:00am to include CPD.

Click here to view your invitation.

Ben Constable Maxwell, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing at M&G Investments will:

Describe the difference between ESG and impact investing

Dispel common myths associated with responsible investing

List the principles of impact investing and how they can applied to listed equities

Describe how to construct a diversified, multi-themed impact portfolio

About Ben Constable Maxwell

Ben Constable Maxwell joined M&G in 2003 as an Investment Specialist covering M&G’s global equities product range and is now Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing. Since 2012, Ben has provided Corporate Governance and ESG support to the global equity investment teams. He has played a central role in the integration of ESG at M&G and leads on Impact for the M&G Positive Impact Fund. Prior to joining M&G, Ben spent four years at Invesco Perpetual Asset Management. He graduated from Newcastle University with an honours degree in classics.

To register for the ESG webinar please click here.