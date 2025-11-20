Atom bank cuts residential mortgage rates by up to 0.15%

Atom bank, the UK’s highest rated bank on Trustpilot, has announced a raft of rate cuts across its residential mortgage range.

The reductions apply to both Prime and Near Prime products, with rates dropping by up to 0.15% with immediate effect.

Rates now start at 4.69% for Prime products and 4.84% for Near Prime.

Providing brokers and borrowers with wider choice

The rate reductions come after Atom bank introduced a new £1,995 fee tier for its Near Prime range, following the introduction of a £1,500 tier earlier this year. The new fee tiers allow Atom to offer mortgage products at a wider range of price points, and have already proven popular with borrowers with large loan amounts as well as those prioritising keeping repayments as low as possible.

Atom bank has repeatedly enhanced both its Prime and Near Prime propositions throughout 2025, ensuring brokers and their clients have access to competitively-priced mortgages which meet their individual circumstances.

These improvements include increasing the maximum LTV on Near Prime products to 90%, as well as a succession of rate reductions.

On Near Prime, not only has Atom bank broken internal records for activity on repeated occasions, but the bank has also published the inaugural edition of its Near Prime Index. The study, which takes place twice a year, collects brokers insights, Atom bank’s data, and economic research, with the first edition for H1 2025 emphasising the need for a more flexible approach from lenders towards borrowers with the odd credit blip.

Richard Harrison, Head of Mortgages at Atom bank, commented:

“We have shown throughout the year that we are determined to reduce rates whenever possible. We are passing on a recent fall in swap rates by cutting rates across both our Prime and Near Prime ranges to support borrowers, including growing numbers of those with a minor blip on their credit history.

Our record-breaking levels of Near Prime activity highlight just how important this sector has become for brokers. They are seeing a much higher proportion of clients who have gone through a temporary credit issue and so need an understanding approach from a mortgage lender. The combination of flexible criteria, high LTVs, and competitive pricing is what Atom bank has become known for, which is why I’m confident we will set yet more records for Near Prime lending in 2026 and beyond.”