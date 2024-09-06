Atom bank launches new broker website and consolidate brand

New home for both residential and commercial intermediaries within the Atom bank website

Moving forward, the ‘Digital Mortgages’ brand will be removed and the digital lender will be known as Atom bank among brokers

Unified brand is stronger, while new website means dealing with Atom bank is quicker and easier

Atom bank, the UK’s first app-only bank, has launched a new broker website and brand, designed to make working with the bank faster, easier and simpler than ever before.

The new website, found at www.atombank.co.uk/intermediaries, has been built utilising broker feedback throughout to ensure it meets the needs of intermediaries.

The new structure and design mean that brokers will swiftly be able to access the information they need and check up on applications for both residential and commercial cases.

Sunsetting Digital Mortgages by Atom bank

Atom bank is sunsetting the Digital Mortgages brand, so from now on will be listed solely as Atom bank on sourcing systems. The rebrand will remove any confusion that may have resulted from Atom bank having two separate brands for brokers and end customers.

Brokers do not need to do anything as a result of the rebrand, with all old Digital Mortgages links being redirected to the new Atom bank intermediaries site.

Chris Storey, Chief Commercial Officer at Atom bank, commented:

“The launch of this rebrand is an important moment for Atom bank. We put a lot of work into ensuring that it’s as easy as possible for intermediaries to work with us, for both their residential and commercial clients, and this rebrand is another step in improving that.

“While the Digital Mortgages brand has been a big part of our growth, the time has come to create a unified brand that’s stronger and aligned under the Atom bank name and values.

“Atom bank has built a brilliant reputation among brokers, topping the bank category in the last two consecutive editions of the Smart Money People Mortgage Lender Benchmark. Brokers have been at the heart of building the website, ensuring that it delivers everything they need from a modern, nimble lender. We aren’t standing still either, with a range of new features lined up for the website in the months ahead.

“We are committed to working closely with our intermediary partners, delivering a better and faster service for them and their clients. While the name and website has changed, Atom bank will continue to deliver the same award-winning service we are known for.”