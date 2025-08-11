Atom bank provides £950k+ commercial mortgage to UK’s only zip manufacturer

Atom bank, the UK’s top-rated bank on Trustpilot, has delivered a loan of more than £950,000 to the country’s only zip manufacturer.

Leicester-based Zipex is the only zip firm that manufactures its products in the UK. It started as a family business almost four decades ago and has been based in the same premises for 30 years.

Managing Director, Neil Cockerill, purchased the business two years ago having worked for the firm for 15 years and the facility from Atom bank supported a refinance of a loan from the original purchase

The loan has been provided on an interest-only basis, fixed for five years, providing the borrower with stability and certainty over their outgoings.

Mark Jones, director of broker Copper Swan, took the case to a handful of lenders. Atom bank stood out as the perfect fit based on both the rate – which was 0.5% better than offered by others – but also because of the flexible terms and clear appetite for the case. This included providing a higher maximum LTV, as well as delivering a common-sense underwriting solution to a quirk of the case which could otherwise have required an additional outlay of thousands of pounds from the borrower.

Spencer Ford, Regional Business Development Manager at Atom bank, commented:

“This case is a great example of how the Atom bank approach is supporting British businesses. The combination of sensible underwriting, a slick process and competitive pricing has meant Zipex has the funding to fasten their future. Brokers are bringing their business clients to Atom bank because they know the pricing will be fair, as it’s based on the borrower’s individual circumstances, while our flexible underwriting means we are better able to overcome complex elements that may deter others.

“We have made a succession of improvements to our commercial proposition over the last 12 months, from introducing more than 100 enhancements to our broker portal to implementing a simplified stressed interest rate. These have all been designed to provide brokers and borrowers with a quick, smooth experience as well as better value.”

Mark Jones, director of Copper Swan, added:

“Atom bank has become our go-to lender because, when a case has quirky elements, they’re more likely than most to understand it. They combine a big bank mentality, in terms of having the appetite for cases like this, but with the flexibility that comes from a digital bank approach. The underwriting is sensible, and if there are any issues, the communication is clear and proactive, which can make a huge difference.

With this case, some lenders might have been put off over the management of the business technically being ‘new’, but Atom has been sensible and open throughout. The client is thrilled as they have got a great rate and felt that Atom believed in him and what he is hoping to achieve. “