Atom bank reduces rates on near prime mortgage range

Atom bank, the UK’s highest rated mortgage lender on Trustpilot, has cut rates on its Near Prime residential mortgage range by up to 0.35%.

The round of cuts come in response to recent swap rate movements, and demonstrate Atom bank’s determination to provide outstanding value to a segment of borrowers underserved by mainstream mortgage lenders.

The reductions, which take immediate effect, apply to all of Atom bank’s two, three and five-year fixed rate Near Prime mortgage products.

As a result of the cuts, rates for five-year fixed rate Near Prime products start at 5.24%, while three-year rates start at 5.44% and two-year rates begin from 5.59%.

Supporting Near Prime borrowers

Atom bank has repeatedly enhanced its Near Prime proposition in order to support a wider range of borrowers. This is the third time the digital bank has dropped rates on its Near Prime products so far in 2025, and follows hot on the heels of a reduction to Atom bank’s Prime range earlier in April.

The bank recently increased the maximum LTV available on its Near Prime range to 90%, ensuring that borrowers with smaller deposits enjoy the same access to mortgage finance.

The LTV increase followed a series of criteria improvements introduced last year, such as more than doubling the maximum level of unsatisfied registered defaults from £1,000 to £2,500, while the ‘look back’ period for defaults was cut from three years to two.

Atom bank’s ongoing improvements to its Near Prime mortgage range have led to record levels of activity. In February, the lender received its highest ever monthly value of Near Prime applications since entering the market, beating the previous record set in October 2024. The value of applications in February also rose by 70% compared to the same month last year.

Richard Harrison, Head of Mortgages at Atom bank, commented:

“The financial strain of recent years means brokers are seeing greater numbers of clients who have experienced a temporary payment issue, and so fall within the Near Prime category. We are committed to providing these borrowers, including those with more modest deposits, with access to highly competitive mortgage products, which is why we move quickly to reduce rates whenever possible.

“We have repeatedly broken internal records for Near Prime lending over the last 12 months, and have big ambitions for becoming the first choice lender for brokers when their client has a less than spotless credit record. The combination of consistent cuts, criteria enhancements and our market-leading speed of service are helping us to scale up our Near Prime lending to support even more borrowers in the future.”