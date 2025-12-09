Autumn Budget 2025: what it means for buyers, renters and landlords

The recent Autumn Budget announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves drew significant attention, heightened by the unusual early release of key details. In the end, the measures were more restrained than many anticipated. While there are changes that affect investors and owners of higher-value homes, the Budget is far less severe than many feared. Most importantly, if the plans do succeed in easing inflation, this could support lower interest rates and offer welcome relief to mortgage holders as early as the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in December.

What are the key changes that will impact the property market?

For a property market to thrive, we need economic growth, low interest rates (which help to reduce mortgage costs) and a reduction in the cost of living to help tenants and those on benefits.

Will the Autumn Budget reduce inflation?

Inflation is likely to average at 3.5% this year, but is expected to fall to 2.5% in 2026, much closer to the Treasury’s target of 2%. The Budget changes are expected to reduce inflation by 0.4%.

If inflation continues to fall, we can expect the Bank to reduce further the base rate, which in turn will drive lower mortgage rates, benefiting both new and existing borrowers.

Tom Davies, Group Financial Services Managing Director, Mortgage Scout commented: “Confidence is what really drives the mortgage market, and that is shaped by the wider economic picture. The Bank of England’s rate cuts earlier this year, followed by more stable mortgage pricing, have created a more predictable foundation for buyers to plan against.”

How will the Autumn Budget impact tenants?

Overall, those on benefits, receiving a pension or on a minimum/low wage should benefit from the changes in this Budget, especially those with more than two children who will have the benefit cap lifted.

The biggest benefit will be felt by the 20%+ of tenants renting in the Private Sector who have had their Local Housing Allowance top-up capped and have more than two children, although that won’t take effect until April 2026.

Tenants on minimum or living wage will benefit from increases of 4% for those ages 18 to 20 and 8.5% for others. Both represent real increases above the rate of inflation, on top of last year’s increases, so they will help reduce the cost-of-living crisis for affected tenants.

It’s worth noting that tenants will also benefit from the implementation of measures in the Renters’ Rights Act (RRA) from May 1st next year. Landlords will need to give justified/valid reasons to gain possession – albeit this affects less than 1 in 10 tenants – and rents will only be able to be increased once a year, in line with market value.

What we need to see is how landlords react over the coming months to the RRA changes. Will they be more likely to sell, or to increase rents now while they have the chance, particularly those that have typically charged below-market rates?

How will the Autumn Budget impact first-time buyers?

This is the second Budget in a row without a drive to support FTBs – something that has consistently featured in past budgets. This may be because we are still waiting for the Government to issue its overarching Housing Strategy paper.

Disappointingly, the Chancellor did little to change the status of Shared Ownership within the Government’s housing policy.

Peter Hawley, Director of SOWN, commented: “Shared Ownership bridges the gap between renting and full ownership for those who earn too much for social housing yet too little to buy outright. It helps people build equity, supports mixed communities and does so at a fraction of the cost of traditional subsidies. Yet it barely features in current policy documents and is all but invisible in the National Planning Policy Framework.

Among other things, he recommends updating income thresholds to reflect real markets, given that in many higher-value areas, including much of the South East, even buying a 25% share of a modest home is now out of reach.

“A more flexible system that uprates thresholds and allows regional variation would keep Shared Ownership focused on those who need help most, without shutting out the “missing middle” of would-be buyers.”

In addition, looking closely at the budget detail, a consultation of the current Lifetime ISA was announced, but this is unlikely to impact until late next year, if not 2027.

Nevertheless, it is still a good time for FTBs to buy a home. Property prices aren’t rising significantly in most areas, and in many locations – particularly the more expensive ones, such as London, Reading, Cambridge and Gloucester – prices are lower today than they were in 2022. Given that wages have been rising above inflation for several years, this is improving affordability.

If the Budget delivers on its aim to reduce inflation through cost-cutting measures on energy, fuel, and rail charges, this will hopefully lead to a reduction in the Bank Base Rate from its current 4%. If that allowed FTBs to access mortgage rates of 4% or lower, this rise in affordability could well help to boost the number of people buying their first home.

If you are not currently on the property ladder and are thinking of buying, it’s definitely worth investigating your options by consulting a mortgage broker.

How will the Autumn Budget impact ‘second steppers’ and people trading down?

This Budget doesn’t really affect most ‘second steppers’, other than reducing their level of affordability due to the continued freezing of income tax thresholds.

That said, if the Budget helps drive down inflation, the upside of lower mortgage rates could offset or even exceed the impact of higher income tax thresholds. And with property price inflation lower than inflation itself, this is still a good time to buy and sell.

For most people trading down, the likelihood is they won’t have a mortgage to worry about, but they also won’t necessarily be affected by the Government freezing income tax thresholds. A relatively stagnant market means they can take their time buying and selling.

Kevin Shaw, National Sales Managing Director, LRG, commented: “Stamp duty remains an outdated tax that restricts mobility and puts the brakes on economic activity. The wider property market represents a significant portion of the economy – when transactions flow, solicitors, surveyors, mortgage brokers and removal companies all benefit. We remain strong believers that there’s a need for fundamental reform to allow the market to function more effectively.”

How will the Autumn Budget impact high-value home owners/buyers?

If you are buying or own homes worth in excess of £2 million, you need to know that an additional annual ‘mansion tax’ will apply from 2028. It will start at 2,500 for properties worth £2m to £2.5m, rising to £7,500 for homes valued at £5m or more.

Although this is expected to affect only 1% or less of homeowners directly, it is likely to affect homes valued around the different thresholds if prices are reduced to help offset or reduce the annual bill. However, the Government plans to conduct property valuations in 2026, so we will keep an eye on how this is going to work.

Mansion Tax Surcharges

£2 million to £2.5 million – £2,500

£2.5 to £3.5 million – £3,500

£3.5 to £5 million – £5,000

Over £5 million – £7,500

Neil Louth, Chief Executive Officer for The Acorn Group, part of LRG, commented, “The High Value Council Tax Surcharge – or ‘mansion tax’ as it’s been called – is not due to come into effect until 2028. The charge rises in four bands from £2,500 to £7,500 depending on the value of the property, but questions remain about how properties will be assessed. This is estimated to raise £0.4 billion in 2029-30, a figure that appears modest against the billions that need to be recovered.”

How will the Autumn Budget impact landlords and property investors?

The last two budgets have made it clear that the Government intends to rebalance the tax paid by those who earn their income differently – be it through rent, dividends, or other savings or investment vehicles.

The rumour that landlords might need to pay National Insurance on rent received wasn’t introduced, but for those earning rent from property or income from dividends or savings, the tax rate will increase by 2%. That means the basic rate will rise from 20% to 22%, and the higher rates will rise from 40% to 42% and from 45% to 47%.

These increases won’t apply, though, until April 2027.

Allison Thompson, National Lettings Managing Director, LRG, commented: “For landlords, the biggest change is the rise in income tax rates applied specifically to property income. From April 2027, rental profits will be taxed at higher rates than today, which adds to the financial pressures already created by the Renters’ Rights Act and wider regulatory reform. This affects individuals who hold their investment properties in their own names, rather than through a company structure. For anyone in that position, it is worth taking a fresh look at how their portfolio is structured and whether it still serves their long-term plans.”

Do bear in mind, though, that Capital Gains Tax for property for higher rate payers was reduced from 28% to 24% in the last Budget. This means landlords can still earn good returns from legally and safely letting property.

Where investors will really benefit is from the huge public spending on local projects, such as new towns, which are expected to be built in Tempsford, Leeds South Bank, and Crews Hill & Chase Park. In addition, increased funding to support housebuilding in specific areas will result in more new homes being delivered in Manchester, London, Liverpool City Region, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Midlands and West Yorkshire.

Finally, those who are currently or have been in the armed forces could also see some benefit from the announcements made in this Budget, with the release of MoD land intended to support more homes for those in and retired from service.

Overall, the Budget didn’t give many direct hits to boost or reduce property market activity. However, support for the economy, together with the much-hoped-for subsequent mortgage rate declines, could help balance buyer and seller demand moving into 2026 and deliver a good market for everyone next year.

However, for those with more expensive homes and property investors, it would be wise to chat through the Budget’s impact with a financial adviser before Christmas.