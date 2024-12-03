Avaloq and Quadient Partner to Elevate Client Communications for Financial Services

Avaloq, a leading provider of software and services for banks and wealth managers, integrates Quadient Inspire as the standard CCM solution for the Avaloq platform

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, and Avaloq, a global leader in core banking and wealth management technology, announced today their partnership to offer unrivalled customer communications management (CCM) capabilities for the financial services industry. Avaloq has selected Quadient Inspire as its standard CCM solution, seamlessly integrating it into the Avaloq platform.

Recognised as a leader by major independent analysts, including Aspire CCS, IDC, Forrester and Gartner Peer Insights, Quadient Inspire enables organizations to create and deliver personalized, compliant customer communications across both digital and traditional channels, all from a single, centralized platform. This partnership enables Avaloq to offer banks and wealth managers seamless access to the advanced CCM capabilities of Quadient Inspire while ensuring regulatory compliance and integration with the Avaloq platform.

“We are honored to partner with Avaloq and proud to see Quadient Inspire recognized as a key solution for advancing customer communications management in the financial services industry,” said Ian Clarke, COO Central Europe & International Operations at Quadient. “This collaboration reflects our companies’ commitment to innovation and delivering secure, efficient communication solutions that enhance the client experience. We look forward to supporting Avaloq with the reliability and scalability that Quadient Inspire offers.”

Avaloq provides cutting-edge software and services for banks and wealth managers, along with outsourcing solutions for banking operations. Serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, the Avaloq platform integrates core banking, digital channels and investment management into a unified system. With high automation and straight-through processing (STP) rates, the Avaloq platform optimizes operational efficiency while freeing up resources for financial institutions to focus on delivering personalized service. Advanced integration capabilities allow Avaloq’s clients to seamlessly roll out new services and third-party applications, helping them stay at the forefront of innovation.

“We are delighted to welcome Quadient to the Avaloq community and to integrate Quadient Inspire as the standard CCM solution within the Avaloq platform,” said Martin Büchi, chief technology officer at Avaloq.“With this partnership, we continue to strengthen our extensive partner ecosystem, providing robust solutions that enable our clients to adapt to market demands and deliver exceptional digital experiences.”

The new partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving digital transformation across the financial services industry. Both companies have already started collaborating on several client projects, with three major financial service providers already implementing the joint solution. This early success underscores the significant growth potential in the banking and wealth management sectors.

Quadient’s focus on digital innovation continues to drive strong results. In the first half of 2024, the company saw its Digital automation ARR( ), a forward-looking annualized revenue from subscription-related revenue streams, grow organically by +15.3% on an annualized basis compared to 2023.