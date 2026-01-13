Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries to extend max LTI across Bespoke Mortgage Range

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries is increasing its maximum loan-to-income to six times income across its Bespoke mortgage range.

In order to access the new income multiple, borrowers will need to meet a number of strict conditions, with single applicants requiring a minimum income of £50,000 and joint borrowers requiring a combined income of £75,000.  Borrowers will also need to meet the Bespoke range’s five golden rules covering:

  • Passing of credit score
  • Minimum loan size of £150,000
  • Income in GBP
  • Loan to value of up to 90% for residential and 75% for Buy to Let
  • Adherence to standard property criteria

Further enhancing the Bespoke range, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries is also increasing its maximum borrowing amounts as detailed below:

  • 90% LTV – up to £1.25 million
  • 85% LTV – up to £2 million
  • 80% LTV – up to £2.5 million

Rhys Powell, National Sales Manager, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries, said:  “We developed the Bespoke range to provide mortgage solutions for customers with complex income structures and non-standard borrowing needs.  

“We’re pleased that our Bespoke offerings have performed strongly to date, with high levels of broker service and support throughout. These LTI and LTV enhancements which we are announcing today will enable even more strong candidates for mortgages to get on the property ladder, upsize or simply purchase their dream home.”

Further information, including terms and conditions on Bank of Ireland’s Bespoke range is available at: Bespoke Mortgages | Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

