Black Friday’s impact on the brain: Clinicians and top consultancies warn about growing stress of holiday shopping

As it’s Black Friday week and the holiday season is approaching, three of the world’s leading consultancies, Deloitte, PwC, and Accenture, have released reports highlighting record levels of cognitive stress and rising indecision among consumers. Clinicians warn that, beyond budget tightening and economic instability, this is leading us to a global cognitive burnout.

All three reports represent different sides of holiday shopping struggles. Deloitte’s Holiday Retail Survey 2025 finds that 58% of consumers describe holiday shopping as stressful, while Accenture reports that 85% of online shoppers abandon their carts due to frustration or indecision. PwC’s Holiday Outlook 2025 shows that 84% expect to cut back spending.

“People aren’t just overwhelmed by buying. They are mentally strained by constant decision-making,” said Dr. Hannah Nearney, clinical psychiatrist and UK Medical Director at Flow Neuroscience, a company that develops brain stimulation solutions for mental well-being. “When the brain gets overloaded like that, we quickly see stress “mode” kicking in, which can worsen other problems like anxiety and depression.”

Dr. Nearney adds that difficulties can include low mood, poor concentration, and overwhelm as a result of decision fatigue overloading the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s region responsible for planning and emotional regulation.

What amplifies the decision fatigue during this holiday shopping season is financial pressure, consultancies’ data shows.

For example, Deloitte reports that 57% of consumers expect the economy to weaken in the next six months. The firm says this is its most negative sentiment in nearly 30 years.

“Economic uncertainty keeps the brain and nervous system in a constant state of anxiety and alertness,” said Dr. Nearney. “This makes it harder for people to manage holiday shopping and planning. Thus, we can’t simply enjoy the season.”

While cognitive burnout is on the rise, one demographic of consumers seems to be resisting it more than others.

According to PwC’s report, Gen Z plans to reduce holiday spending by 23%, more than any other age group, while showing a growing interest in purchases related to wellness and mental health.

“Younger people are realising that mental energy is finite,” she said. “And this is great, to be honest. They’re beginning to view focus and calm as resources worth protecting.”

This shift in priorities appears visible in practice, too, Dr. Nearney adds. A growing number of younger adults are beginning to use mental health devices to manage stress before it escalates into burnout. One of such tools are brain stimulation headsets that are gaining popularity.

“While it’s important to choose the right method that works for you, at-home solutions where you target the brain regions responsible for stress and anxiety are becoming more popular with increasing clinical research to support that,” Dr. Nearney said. “People who incorporate this into their routines often report an improvement in their wellbeing within a matter of weeks, so this may be a suitable practice for some to implement ahead of the predictable “holiday stressor” season.”

Clinical research shows that brain stimulation therapy can improve emotional regulation, mood, sleep, and focus. It can also ease anxiety: based on over 18,800 samples of real-world data, 66% of people using a Flow brain stimulation device reported improvement after three weeks of regular use.

“The answer to cognitive burnout this holiday season is not avoiding decisions, but practicing self-care,” concludes Dr. Nearney. “And this can manifest in different forms, be it meditation, physical activity, “batch” decision-making ahead of hitting the online deals, pacing your shopping to include breaks, taking screen breaks, or considering incorporating brain stimulation into your routine.”