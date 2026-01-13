Blackfinch Group brings Thrive to market, as financial stress impacts 1/3 of the UK workforce

Blackfinch Group introduces Thrive, a new workplace pension, benefits and financial wellbeing platform, designed and developed for UK businesses. Thrive is the first company born out of Blackfinch’s in-house incubator programme.

Employees today are facing increasingly complex financial pressures – from rising living costs and debt to uncertainty about saving for the future. Nearly a third of employees say financial stress affects their ability to concentrate and perform at work1. That stress shows up in productivity, engagement, and staff retention. Traditionally, the majority of the UK workforce does not have access to a financial adviser.

Developed within Blackfinch Group’s inhouse incubator and now available to employers, Thrive brings together workplace pensions, benefits and financial coaching in a single, easy-to-use digital platform. The aim is to help employees gain clarity and confidence over their finances, while giving employers a practical way to offer financial wellbeing support without adding administrative burden or cost.

In partnership with Smart Pension, users of Thrive will benefit from a digital-first pension experience with quality, future-focused investment options in line with government policy.

Built with a clear purpose – to empower a better life, now and in the future, for yourself and those around you – Thrive helps employees access benefits, workplace pension options and personalised financial guidance through a single, intuitive platform. They also allow employers to attract and retain talent, reduce admin, and build a more engaged, financially confident workforce. Lastly, financial advisers deliver added value to commercial clients by offering a future-ready, integrated workplace solution.

Richard Cook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Blackfinch Group, said:

“Thrive is a clear reflection of the depth of knowledge and expertise across Blackfinch. We’ve combined years of experience in managing investments and supporting businesses with a deep understanding of what drives real employee engagement. The result is a platform designed to support employers and their teams and open up meaningful opportunities for financial advisers too.

“Thrive enables advisers to generate new revenue through referrals, co-branded content and bespoke partnerships, expand their services to corporate clients, and build relationships with the next generation of investors. It’s a powerful way to stand out – and we’re here to support advisers in making the most of it.”

With more than 30 million adults in the UK considered financially vulnerable, it’s clear that a lack of financial resilience is a growing concern – not just for individuals, but for the businesses that employ them. Despite this, there remains a significant gap in the financial wellbeing support available in most workplaces.

Across sectors, employers are under pressure to do more for their teams. Financial wellbeing is climbing the agenda – not just as a perk, but as a practical response to rising living costs and the growing impact of financial stress on performance and retention.

Thrive helps employers meet these new expectations head-on – combining pensions, benefits and financial guidance in one place in a way that’s good for people and good for business.

Richard Cook added:

“Financial wellbeing has moved from being a nice to have to a business-critical issue. Employers are under real pressure to support their teams in meaningful ways. and many are looking for solutions that are simple to implement and genuinely effective. Thrive brings pensions, benefits and financial wellbeing together in one place, helping employers support their people while strengthening engagement, performance and retention.”

Thrive’s Alex Sumner recently joined us here on IFA Talk, IFA Magazine’s weekly podcast, to discuss how Thrive can simplify pension management for businesses, while giving employees access to a financial wellbeing app that provides clear insights into pensions, benefits, and financial futures.

