Podcast #153: Growing your business and closing the advice gap, with Thrive’s Alex Sumner

In this episode of IFA Talk, Sue and Matt are joined by Alex Sumner from Thrive, Blackfinch Group’s dedicated workplace pensions and benefits platform.

Thrive is designed to simplify pension management for businesses while giving employees access to a financial wellbeing app that provides clear insights into pensions, benefits, and financial futures. It can be a key tool for advisers to use also.

The discussion dives into some of the most pressing topics for advisers today:

Closing the advice gap: Alex shares his perspective on whether enough is being done to support those who can't afford professional financial advice, and the role targeted FCA-backed initiatives like targeted support can play in improving financial wellbeing.

Helping employers to support financial wellbeing and education: With employee financial health increasingly in the spotlight, the conversation explores how employers can better support their workforce, creating opportunities for advisers to add value too.

Opportunities for IFAs: Thrive's hybrid model isn't just for businesses and employees, it also opens doors for advisers to strengthen client relationships, drive lead generation, and build new business opportunities.

Whether you’re looking to add to your advice business’ strategy for 2026 or exploring effective new ways to support your business clients, this episode offers practical insights and actionable ideas that can help you deliver.

Alex Sumner

Alex joined Blackfinch in 2018 to launch our multi-asset investment proposition and has built deep knowledge around the needs of financial advice businesses and tailored investment solutions accordingly. Alex was promoted to Group Commercial Director in 2022, working closely with the CEO and other business leaders to drive opportunities, steer corporate priorities and help achieve Blackfinch’s strategic vision.

Alex holds the certificate in Private Client Investment Advice and Management, Investment Advice Diploma, and CFA Certificate in ESG Investing. As a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, Alex has been recognised as an influential next-generation UK investor, winning the Investment Week Trailblazer award and featuring twice in Citywire’s “Top 30 under 30”.