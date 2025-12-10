Podcast #151: Making Sense of markets, mindsets and 2026, with James Giblin, Fund Manager at L&G

This week on IFA Talk, Deputy Editor Jenny Hunter and Editor Sue Whitbread are joined once again by James Giblin, Fund Manager at L&G, and someone who’s had a front-row seat to one of the most unpredictable market years we’ve seen in a while.

With 2025 almost behind us, the timing couldn’t be better. James shares his take on what’s really been driving markets this year, how investors can keep a cool head when the headlines get loud, and what advisers should be thinking about as we head into 2026. If you’re looking for a clear, calm voice amid the noise, this episode is definitely one to queue up.

James also gives us a peek behind the scenes at L&G, chatting about how the team navigates conflicting signals in markets, draws on the firm’s research expertise, and makes the kind of decisions that matter when things are changing fast. It’s an honest and accessible look at how multi-asset teams stay grounded when the world around them feels anything but.

And, of course, we look ahead. With a new year on the horizon, James talks through the themes on his radar, from shifting economic conditions to the areas where he sees risk, opportunity and potential surprises. Advisers will find plenty here to help shape client conversations and set expectations for the year to come.

About James Giblin, Fund Manager at L&G

James is responsible for managing a range of retail multi-asset funds, including a number of client model portfolios as part of L&G’s Model Portfolio Service (MPS). He joins L&G from LGT Wealth Management where he was a portfolio manager on the Model Portfolio team. James is a member of the Manager Research Group (MRG), with a focus on alternative investments.

James graduated from the University of Nottingham and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. James is a CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) charterholder as well as a CISI Chartered Wealth Manager.