Blackfinch’s Spring VCT: A diversified investment opportunity with appealing tax benefits 

The Blackfinch Spring Venture Capital Trust (VCT) provides an opportunity to invest in high-growth companies utilising the internet, mobile devices, and social media to enhance products and services.

The VCT aims to offer diversification across various sectors and firms through its approach of investing in early-stage technology-enabled companies that have a strong focus on R&D and innovation and have already met milestones set in previous investment rounds.

When it comes to the underlying investments, Blackfinch targets firms which demonstrate sufficient revenue and customer traction and that they believe can disrupt growing markets. The VCT aims to deliver dividends of 5% of net asset value per annum, with additional special dividends from successful exits where proceeds are not reinvested or required elsewhere.

Investors can benefit from:

Up to 30% Income Tax Relief, subject to a five-year minimum holding period.

Exemption from Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on gains when selling shares.

No income tax on dividends

They target £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of a further £20 million. The offer period runs from 9th September 2024 to 20th August 2025, while the next deadline for completed application forms and cleared funds is 5pm on 27th January 2025. The next allotment date is 29th January 2025.

Early bird and loyalty offers

Early bird discounts of up to 1.5% are available, provided the application is received by 5pm on 27th January 2025. Alternatively, a 1% discount will be offered with applications which are received by 5pm on 3rd April 2025.

Meanwhile, existing Blackfinch investors will receive an extra 1% loyalty discount, applicable year-round with no end date.

Find out more about the Blackfinch Spring VCT on our Open Offers page.