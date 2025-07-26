Brits losing thousands to summer travel scam

Now that holiday season is in full swing, Brits are eagerly booking getaways, ready to unwind and escape the everyday routine. But switching off completely could prove costly: nearly 1 in 5 UK travellers fall victim to scams during the booking process, with some losing more than £500.

With 96% of holidaymakers concerned about protecting their devices from cyber threats, AI prompt experts AIPRM break down the most common summer scams Brits are falling for – and how to spot the warning signs before it’s too late.

Fake accommodation listings & phishing travel apps

Scammers are creating convincing fake accommodation listings on legitimate platforms and social media, often advertising irresistible discounts to hook unsuspecting holidaymakers. Victims typically don’t realise they have been scammed until they arrive to find the property doesn’t exist, much like an Australian CEO who recently landed in Paris, only to discover that the luxury apartment she had booked on Booking.com was “not a real place”.

Cybercriminals are targeting travellers with counterfeit versions of popular travel and itinerary apps –especially those downloaded from unofficial app stores. These fake apps are often used to spread spyware or steal login credentials, with hackers recently impersonating Booking.com and causing £370,000 in losses across just 532 reports in the UK.

To stay safe, watch out for poor grammar in listings, requests to pay by bank transfer, or pressure to take conversations off-platform. Only download apps from official app stores and avoid login pages that don’t use secure encryption (look for HTTPS).

Deepfake customer support scams

AI tools are now being used to impersonate travel company customer service agents via voice calls, video chats, and even live chatbots. These “agents” may offer help with bookings, refunds, or delays, but are really designed to harvest personal data or demand fraudulent payments.

Never trust unsolicited contact via WhatsApp, Telegram or unverified numbers. Always cross-check with the official company website before engaging.

QR code payment fraud

From restaurants to car parks and museums, QR codes are everywhere – and scammers know it. Cybercriminals are now replacing legitimate QR codes with fraudulent lookalikes that redirect users to phishing sites designed to steal payment information, login credentials, or install malware.

£3.5 million was lost in the UK last year to “quishing” scams. Avoid scanning QR codes found on paper stickers, random signs, or lampposts. Before scanning, double-check the URL, look for HTTPS, and consider using mobile antivirus software. When in doubt, ask staff to verify.

Fake travel insurance offers

Scammers are advertising cut-price travel insurance on social media and unknown websites – often with no real policy behind them. Victims only discover the truth when trying to make a claim abroad.

Be cautious of insurers offering vague details, pressure to pay in cryptocurrency or gift cards, or no option to speak to a real representative. Stick to trusted providers and review policies carefully.

Public Wi-Fi “Man-in-the-Middle” attacks

As many as 69% of UK internet users connect to public Wi-Fi at least once a week. Hackers can create fake hotspots mimicking hotel or café networks to intercept data, steal login credentials, or inject malware.

Avoid networks with no password or suspicious names (like “Hotel_Lobby_Free”). Confirm the official network name with hotel staff or signage, and avoid logging into sensitive accounts without a VPN.

Fake currency exchange counters

In major tourist hubs, counterfeit currency exchange booths offer “special rates” to lure in unsuspecting tourists. Victims often receive forged notes, get shortchanged, or are charged hidden fees.

Red flags include no official signage, refusal to provide receipts, handheld calculators instead of printed receipts, and no affiliation with banks or licensed exchange providers. Only exchange money at official banks or trusted bureaus.

Parcel delivery scams while abroad

Almost half (49%) of scam victims report receiving fake parcel notifications while on holiday. Some return to find mystery packages at their door; others get texts about failed deliveries requiring payment or personal details.

These scams are particularly common in tourist hotspots like Spain and other European destinations. Be suspicious of vague tracking links, urgent payment requests, or messages from delivery services you have never used.

Hotel Wi-Fi survey voucher scams

After connecting to hotel Wi-Fi, guests may receive a fake survey offering a €100 voucher or gift. These appear official, complete with logos, but are really phishing scams targeting personal and financial data.

Avoid surveys that appear instantly, offer big rewards, lack brand verification, or ask for sensitive details. Legitimate surveys don’t ask for bank details or operate under time pressure.

Fake holiday booking websites

Fake websites that mimic major booking platforms like Skyscanner offer deals that are too good to be true, such as ultra-cheap flights or luxury hotels at rock-bottom prices. These scams often result in disappearing payments and no confirmation.

Watch out for odd domain endings (like .info, or .shop), websites with no verified reviews, or payment pages that lack secure encryption. Stick to known travel portals and bookmark them yourself to avoid clones.

The ‘Crypto Casanova’ romance scam

As reported by City of London Police, UK victims lost over £106 million to romance scams in 2024/25, averaging £11,222 per person. One rising scam to watch out for is the Crypto Casanova. It starts with a flirty or friendly connection, often made through a dating app, social media, or even in person while abroad. The scammer builds trust over days or weeks, then casually encourages you to invest in cryptocurrency through a fake platform they control.

Beware of whirlwind emotional bonding, sudden talk of “investment opportunities”, and avoidance of face-to-face contact. If someone asks for money or crypto – run, don’t walk.

Christoph C. Cemper, founder of AIPRM, comments on how to stay safe from holiday scams and what to do if you fall for one:

“Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, especially during peak travel seasons when people are more relaxed and distracted. They are now leveraging emerging technologies such as AI-generated content and deepfakes to deceive even the most tech-savvy travellers.

To protect yourself, always use official and secure platforms for bookings and payments, enable two-factor authentication where possible, and avoid clicking on unsolicited links, even if they appear to come from trusted sources. Be particularly cautious if you’re asked to move conversations off-platform, download unfamiliar apps, or make payments via cryptocurrency.

If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to a scam, act quickly. Contact your bank immediately to freeze payments, report the incident to Action Fraud, and notify any relevant platforms involved – whether that’s a booking site, dating app, or social network. Most importantly, don’t feel embarrassed. These scams are designed to be highly convincing, and speaking up is the first step to protecting yourself and others.”